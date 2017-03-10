Missed Redmi Note 4 Flash Sale? No worries, these smartphones have same specs

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has a huge fan following in India. The company's smartphones offer high-end features at a pocket friendly price-point that makes them sell like hot cakes on e-commerce platforms in Indian market.

The same can be said for the recently launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 that has managed to attract tech savvy Indian consumers due to its top of the line hardware and good camera and battery performance.

Following the tradition, Xiaomi followed a flash sale model to sell the Redmi Note 4, which was bound to disappoint interested buyers in Indian market.

That said, if you are a victim of Xiaomi's flash sale scheme and are unable to grab a Redmi Note 4 yet, then you are at the right place.

Today we are going to tell you about the smartphones that have the same specifications and are no less than the Xiaomi's latest gem. These handsets are equally powerful, offer amazing performance in everyday usage and will also not burn a hole in your pocket. Check out them in the following list.

Lenovo K6 Note Buy at Price of Rs 15,499

Key Specifications

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB /4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

4000mAh built-in battery Coolpad Note 5 Buy at price of Rs 10,999

Key Specifications

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD fully laminated display, scratch-resistant glass for protection

1.5GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 processor with Adreno 405 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Cool UI 8.0

13MP rear camera with dual LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB OTG

4010mAh battery Vivo V5 Buy at price of Rs 16,999

Key Specifications

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 2.6 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3000mAh battery Motorola Moto M 64GB Buy at price of Rs 15,999

Key Specifications

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU

3GBRAM/32GB internal memory

4GB RAM/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery with Turbo charging ZTE Blade A2 Plus Buy at price of Rs 11,999

Key Specifications

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging LeEco Le Max 2 Buy at Price of Rs 17,699

Key Specifications

5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD display with 95% NTSC color gamut, 450nits brightness

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

6GB DDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EUI 5.8

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

21MP rear camera with dual-tone

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

3100mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0