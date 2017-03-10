Missed Redmi Note 4 Flash Sale? No worries, these smartphones have same specs

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has a huge fan following in India. The company's smartphones offer high-end features at a pocket friendly price-point that makes them sell like hot cakes on e-commerce platforms in Indian market.
The same can be said for the recently launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 that has managed to attract tech savvy Indian consumers due to its top of the line hardware and good camera and battery performance.
Following the tradition, Xiaomi followed a flash sale model to sell the Redmi Note 4, which was bound to disappoint interested buyers in Indian market.
SEE ALSO: Smartphones expected to launch soon in India
That said, if you are a victim of Xiaomi's flash sale scheme and are unable to grab a Redmi Note 4 yet, then you are at the right place.
Today we are going to tell you about the smartphones that have the same specifications and are no less than the Xiaomi's latest gem. These handsets are equally powerful, offer amazing performance in everyday usage and will also not burn a hole in your pocket. Check out them in the following list.
Lenovo K6 Note
Buy at Price of Rs 15,499
Key Specifications
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB /4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Coolpad Note 5
Buy at price of Rs 10,999
Key Specifications
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD fully laminated display, scratch-resistant glass for protection
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Cool UI 8.0
- 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB OTG
- 4010mAh battery
Vivo V5
Buy at price of Rs 16,999
Key Specifications
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 2.6 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Motorola Moto M 64GB
Buy at price of Rs 15,999
Key Specifications
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GBRAM/32GB internal memory
- 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery with Turbo charging
ZTE Blade A2 Plus
Buy at price of Rs 11,999
Key Specifications
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
LeEco Le Max 2
Buy at Price of Rs 17,699
Key Specifications
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD display with 95% NTSC color gamut, 450nits brightness
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- 6GB DDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EUI 5.8
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 21MP rear camera with dual-tone
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3100mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0