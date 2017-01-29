Missing features that Xiaomi could have added to the Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has been the talk of the town for the past week, as the company recently launched their latest budget smartphone in the country. And for the price the company is offering the device, it indeed has a lot to offer in terms of display, build, and the battery life.

Besides, with a metal unibody design, high-quality screen, a quality 'feel', high performance, excellent battery life and loads of premium features this looks to be Xioami's formula for success. In fact, it seems that this formula is working pretty well for the company and that it has enticed a lot of consumers in India.

On a similar note, while Xiaomi has achieved a great feat by releasing the successor to the popular Redmi Note 3, the new smartphone could have been a better device. Not that we are being greedy or something but Xiaomi could have gone on to set a big example to show that it is possible to launch a featured-packed smartphone with aggressive pricing.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review: Xiaomi's budget legacy continues

On the other hand, we cannot expect a phone priced starting at Rs 9,999 to have everything, but if these features were to be included then Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 would have been the total package.

So, in this post, we'll discuss the missing features in the Redmi Note 4 and what Xiaomi could have done to make it the unbeatable device.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

4K Video or OIS Well, if you consider some other smartphones in this range many of them now offer 4K video recording options. But unfortunately, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 lacks the 4K video recording. In addition, the smartphone does not come with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). Xiaomi could have worked in this department a bit to make the phone even better. Well if these features were added then certainly the Redmi Note would be unbeatable. Contradictorily, the absence of such small features could easily be a deal breaker for photography fanatics as other mid-range handsets are offering this feature for quite some time now. Fast Charging The Redmi Note 4 comes with a huge 4100mAh battery package and if you need to charge the battery then it could easily take around two and half hours to fully charge the device. Now that is a long time to wait for your device to get fully charged. However, to solve this, Xiaomi could have added the support for fast charging and with this support it would have been much more convenient for the user. SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: Reasons you should get this smartphone USB Type-C While many smartphone manufacturers are now introducing the more user-friendly USB Type-C standard, Xiaomi with its 2017 product has failed to bring in the feature with the smartphone. Why we are fussing about it is because the regular micro-USB standard is rapidly ageing and in fact needs to go. If we consider the benefits of the new USB Type-C standard, it makes charging smartphone or connecting the data cable a bit easier, faster and more intuitive. Taking into account that Redmi Note 3 was a successful handset in India, Redmi Note 4 could have been much interesting product with the addition of the Type-C port. And further it could have been a great start for their product specially designed for India. SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: 10 accessories to make it look and function better Screen Protection The 5.5-inch 1080p IPS display on the Redmi Note 4 is not protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass. While it does come with a strengthened 2.5D curved glass that is less prone to scratches, but the addition of the Gorilla Glass would have added better safety feature. NFC While Xiaomi seems to have done the research and considered NFC not necessary, it is really disappointing that the Redmi Note 4 misses out on this feature. NFC is a very basic and essential feature and should be available in all midrange phones. Moreover, at this price tag, there are many smartphones which do offer NFC. Xiaomi should keep all these small things in mind. Having said all that, we do think that the latest Redmi Note 4 is a great update over the Redmi Note 3 and Xiaomi has done its part to bring an attractive device to the market. However, we do hope that this wish list of ours hopefully gets fulfilled in the next Xiaomi Redmi Note series smartphones. Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals