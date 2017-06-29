Mobile gamers should be looking at these 6 GPUs in a smartphone

Just like RAM and Camera, GPU's are one of the important parts of the smartphone in the technical aspect that takes care of all the graphic related stuff in the device. To be more concise, GPU helps you in playing games by optimizing the stuffs.

If you are an avid mobile gamer, you need to check good GPU's before buying it. Today, we have compiled a list of GPU's available in the market.

PowerVR GT7XT Series This is one of the best smartphone GPU available in the market. You can see this in various Apple products including Pad Air 2, and A9 SoC devices -- iPhone 6s and 6s Plus. It is made out of 14nm/16nm technology and supports OpenGL ES up to 3.x, AEP, OpenGL 3.3, DirectX 10, OpenCLTM 1.2 EP. Nvidia Tegra X1 It has a NVIDIA Maxwell architecture along with 256 GPU cores, multi-core 64-bit CPUs, and offers power efficient performances too. It is the successor of the Tegra K1 GPU and based on the Maxwell architecture. It offers the same features as the laptop and desktops Maxwell based products like OpenGL 4.5, CUDA 6.0, OpenGL ES 3.1 and DirectX 11.2. Apple A10 Fusion / PowerVR This is the latest from Apple and offers huge leaps and bounds are far as performance and efficiency are concerned. It also claims that the GPU is around 50 percent faster than its predecessors. This GPU is currently used in Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. Qualcomm Adreno 540 This is the latest GPU, that comes with Snapdragon 835 Chipset for smartphones. It is based on the optimized architecture of the Adreno 530 with improved clock speeds. This will work perfectly, for 3D gaming and also mobile VR and 4K displays. Mali-G71 MP20 This comes integrated with ARM SoCs, which was used in Samsung's Samsung Exynos 9 8895. It features 20 clusters and is manufactured on the 10nm FinFET process. The performance of the device is top notch, which can run Android games smoothly. Qualcomm Adreno 530 This GPU comes integrated with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820 chipset for mobiles. It supports OpenGL ES 3.1 and DirectX 11.1. It will be available on the smartphone that got launched in 2015.