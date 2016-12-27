2016 has been a phenomenal year for several brands. Although some of the brands struggled at the start of the year, they quickly bounced back by the end. There are some ground shakers released in the market such as Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, Apple iPhone 7/ 7 Plus, and Google Pixel phones.
Though there are several other phones released alongside the famous ones, they weren't able to keep up the pace despite being good at delivering everything. The apparent reason for this is that they were overshadowed by the competition. Here are the five most underrated smartphones of 2016.
SEE ALSO: Gionee M2017 Launches with Dual-rear Camera and 7000mAh Lithium-ion Battery
Note: The list is compiled on our usage of the smartphones and we think these models can match the competition.
LG V20
After their horrible half quarter with the modular mess LG G5, the South Korean giant came out with another flagship phone, the LG V20. We have recently reviewed the LG V20 and pretty much impressed with the phone during our review period.
The LG V20 delivers excellent performance, decent cameras, incredible audio performance, and a gorgeous display as well. However, with the LG G5, the company had lost some faith and noticeably, the V20 came out exactly when Pixels marched on.
Lenovo Z2 Plus
Lenovo Z2 Plus is widely regarded as the cheapest Snapdragon 820 phone in India. Although it came out with stellar hardware and the pricing was the below Rs. 20,000, it was thumped by the already existing champs such as the OnePlus 3 and Xiaomi Mi 5 that are the best affordable flagship phones right now.
HTC 10
Same as the LG, HTC also lost its plot in the smartphone space with its HTC One M9. People weren't interested in getting an HTC phone since then. However, the HTC 10 is a device with incredible build quality. It is a rock as we usually call it.
Several tech reviewers praised the phone as the Taiwanese vendor's return to smartphone space, but it never kicked on in terms of sales and other departments. But, we believe the HTC 10 is a great phone, which is of course marred by steep pricing. It is a match to the Galaxy S7 in every aspect.
Huawei P9
Huawei, with its P9, set the benchmark standard for dual camera smartphones. The Huawei P9 was with us for more than three months, and we enjoyed capturing photos with the phone. All said, the phone never got attention from the audience even though the company advertised it heavily. It offers excellent performance as well.
Motorola Moto Z Play
The Motorola Moto Z Play offered us the best battery life seen on any Android smartphone till date. The Lenovo-owned Motorola got the pricing wrong as the phone costs Rs. 24,999. When you get the OnePlus 3/3T for little more than Rs. 5,000, why do you choose the Moto Z Play with a less powerful chipset and half the storage? is what consumers think.
However, they were wrong. The Moto Z Play offered us twice the battery as what OnePlus 3 provided. We're not saying the OnePlus 3 is a bad device, but the Moto Z Play was massively overlooked by the OnePlus 3.