2016 has been a phenomenal year for several brands. Although some of the brands struggled at the start of the year, they quickly bounced back by the end. There are some ground shakers released in the market such as Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, Apple iPhone 7/ 7 Plus, and Google Pixel phones.

Though there are several other phones released alongside the famous ones, they weren't able to keep up the pace despite being good at delivering everything. The apparent reason for this is that they were overshadowed by the competition. Here are the five most underrated smartphones of 2016.

SEE ALSO: Gionee M2017 Launches with Dual-rear Camera and 7000mAh Lithium-ion Battery

Note: The list is compiled on our usage of the smartphones and we think these models can match the competition.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!