Moto C, Moto C Plus, Moto E4, Moto E4 Power, Moto Z2, Moto Z2 Force leak: Specs round-up

An array of Motorola smartphones are coming soon.

By:

Motorola has been quite successful in the past few years. The smartphones from the company are one of the best-sellers in the market.

Motorola owned by Lenovo has gained a significant position in the smartphone arena with its offerings. Apparently, the company is focusing on a new range of smartphones lined up for this year.

We have also seen rumors and speculations making rounds all over the internet regarding the same. There is yet to be a confirmation on these upcoming launches, but the leaks reveal their specs.

The recent ones that we have come across include Moto Z2, which is believed to be the flagship model, budget-friendly Moto E4 lineup and the new Moto C and C Plus.

Here, we at GizBot, have come up with a list of smartphones that Motorola seems to be prepping to unveil in the coming weeks or months. Take a look.

Moto C

Moto C

Rumored  Specs

  • 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
  • 3G - 1.3GHz quad-core 32-bit MediaTek processor
  • 4G - 1.1GHz quad-core 64-bit MediaTek processor
  • 1GB RAM, 8GB / 16GB internal memory, expandable memory with microSD
  • Dual SIM
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • 5MP rear camera with LED Flash (Fixed focus (3G) / Auto Focus (4G))
  • 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
  • 3G / 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
  • 2350mAh battery

Moto C Photo Gallery

Moto C Plus

Moto C Plus

Rumored Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HDdisplay
  • 1.3GHz quad-core 64-bit MediaTek processor
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory with microSD
  • Dual SIM
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • 8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash
  • 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
  • Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
  • 4000mAh battery
Moto C Plus Photo Gallery

Moto E4

Moto E4

Rumored Specs

  • a 5-inch IPS HD (720p) display
  • Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box
  • dual-SIM
  • 4G LTE
  • 2GB RAM
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Wi-Fi
  • 16GB built-in storage on the smartphone
  • 5,000mAh battery
Moto E4 Photo Gallery

Moto E4 Power

Moto E4 Power

Rumored Specs

  • a 5.2-inch IPS HD (720p) display
  • Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box
  • dual-SIM
  • 4G LTE
  • 3GB RAM
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Wi-Fi
  • 16GB/32GB built-in storage
  • 5,000mAh battery
Moto E4 Power Photo Gallery

Moto Z2

Moto Z2

Rumored Specs

  • 4K Screen
  • 4K Recording Capabilities
  • Android 7.1.1
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32/64GB internal Memroy
  • 23 X 23 MP Camera
Moto Z2 Photo Gallery

Moto Z2 Force

Moto Z2 Force

Rumored Specs

  • 5.5-inch display with a 1440 x 2560 resolution
  • a 21-megapixel rear camera
  • Snapdragon 820 under the hood
  • dual-camera
  • 4GB RAM
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired
  • 32GB native storage capacity
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Moto X 2017

Moto X 2017

Rumored Specs

  • 5.5 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
  • Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
  • Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
  • Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
  • 32 GB internal memory
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 64 GB internal memory
  • 4 GB RAM
  • Non-removable Li-Ion battery
Moto X 2017 Photo Gallery

Moto E4 Plus

Moto E4 Plus

Rumored Specs

  • 5.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
  • dual-SIM
  • 4G LTE
  • 2GB RAM
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Wi-Fi
  • 16GB built-in storage on the smartphone
  • 5,000mAh battery

 

Moto E4 Plus Photo Gallery

Motorola Moto C
Story first published: Thursday, April 13, 2017, 12:59 [IST]
