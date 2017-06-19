MOTO C Plus: A much needed budget smartphone loaded with features

Motorola is a well accepted brand in the Indian smartphone market. Its strategic product pricing and quality has always been appreciated by consumers in the subcontinent.

The brand's latest sub 10k smartphone Moto C plus goes on sale on Flipkart in less than 24 hours and Moto expects record breaking response from users. It has been priced at INR 6,999 and is loaded with features.

The key highlights of the smartphone are 4000 mAh battery, 2MP selfie camera with LED flash, stock Android Nougat out of the box and dual SIM card support along with expandable memory of upto 128 GB via micro SD card.

Design and display

The design of the smartphone is quite simple yet it appeals to the eyes. The camera and flash are inclosed in a glossy circular cirumference. The rear camera is placed right above the Moto logo that rests on the back panel center.



The power toggle and volume rockers are placed on the right edge of the smartphone. The speaker rests on the back panel whereas the 3.5 mm jack along with micro USB 2.0 rests on the top edge.

The smartphone comes in three colors viz. Black, White and Gold. Moto C Plus is a bit bulged but fits well in hands. Typing on keyboard is easy due to the smartphone's dimensions which are 144x72.3x10 mm. The smartphone weighs 162 grams.

The smartphone has a 5.0 inch HD display and was bright offering vivid saturation. It performed well in indoor conditions and watching videos on the smartphone is enjoyable.

Hardware and software

The smartphone is powered by is powered by a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core Cortex-A53 chipset which is complemented with 2GB of RAM. Motorola claims that the smartphone can run games of the like of Asphalt 8 and Mortal Combat 5. The handset offers 16GB of inbuilt storage which is further expandable up to 128GB via a microSD.

The phone performed well enough in the first hands on test however expecting it run heavy games and applications smoothly won't do a justice to the device.

The smartphone is equipped with stock Android Nougat 7.0. Moto proudly announced that the clean stock Android version is hard to find in budget smartphones these days and Motorola has kept it simple with Moto C Plus and stock Android.

The UI is very easy to understand and operate which is a necessity in the budget smartphone section.

Camera paired with LED flash



The Moto C Plus has an 8 MP, f/2.2 rear camera with dual LED flash. The front camera is a 2 MP snapper with LED flash right next to it.

The selfie camera takes good pictures with flash during dark and low light conditions. The 8 MP camera takes clear pictures however deterioration in quality is noticed in low light conditions.



The camera records 720 p videos at 30 fps and draws out decent quality videos. Moto C Plus is most probably the only smartphone for its price that offers flash for selfie cam.

The initial test of the rear camera delivered decent pictures at a low light area.

Verdict

Moto C Plus is a good smartphone from an iconic brand Motorola. The initial trial of the smartphone gives out an impression that it is going to be a great day to day use device. Soon we will post a complete review of the smartphone and will try to give an in-depth analysis of every aspect of the smartphone.