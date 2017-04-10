Moto E4 Plus to feature 5000 mAh battery: Budget smartphones with competitive battery to consider

Motorola owned by Lenovo is lately in the news as it is prepping to launch the Moto E3 successor. The upcoming Motorola smartphones dubbed Moto E4 and E4 Plus have recently passed FCC, tipping their imminent launch.
Earlier this month, the Moto E4 was spotted on the FCC listing with the model number XT1723 and a 4000mAh battery. Later, the bigger variant of the E4 likely called Moto E4 Plus with the model number XT1773 and a juicier 5000mAh battery also visited the FCC.
It is believed that both the smartphones will be launched any time soon. The Moto E4 Plus is believed to render plenty of backup to the smartphone.
Here, we have listed some of the budget smartphones those could be rivals of the Moto E4 Plus with similar juicy batteries. Take a look!
Micromax Vdeo 4
Buy At Price of Rs 6,750
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280×720) HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB via microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 2MP front camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Lenovo K6 Power
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, Sony IMX258 sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX219 sensor
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Lava X38
Buy At Price of Rs 6,300
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS on-cell full lamination display
- 1GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Lyf Wind 4
Buy At Price of Rs 5,699
Key Specs
- 5 Inch HD LCD Display With 293 PPI
- 1.1 GHz Quad-Core SnapDragon 210 MSM8909
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- MicroSD Slot
- Dual Micro SIM
- 8MP Rear Camera With Flash
- 2MP Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.0
- 4000 MAh Battery
Gionee Marathon M5 Lite
Buy At Price of Rs 10,627
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Asahi Dragon trail Glass protection
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Amigo UI 3.1
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, 1080p video recording
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 4000mAh battery
Lava Iris Fuel F1
Buy At Price of Rs 6,449
Key Specs
- 5 Inch FWVGA Display With 196 PPI
- 1.3 GHz MediaTek MTK6580 Quad Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2MP Front Camera
- 3G
- WiFi
- Bluetooth
- FM Radio
- 4000 MAh Battery
Micromax Canvas Juice 3 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 5,890
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek 6580 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 5.0 (Lollipop)
- 8MP auto focus camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual SIM
- 3G
- 4000mAh battery with up to 12 hours of talk time and up to 21 days standby
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Asus Zenfone 3 Max
Buy At Price of Rs 12,475
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, 5P Largan lens
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 4100mAh (non-removable) battery
ZTE Blade A2 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging