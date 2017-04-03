Moto G5 appears to be a durable mid-range smartphone in durability tests

Moto G5 is launching today in India as an Amazon exclusive. The smartphone was unveiled along with Moto G5 Plus at the MWC 2017.

The Moto G5's design is similar to that of the Moto Z that was released in 2016 with support for Moto Mods. The rear camera is a circular module in the latest one. The G5 has a removable battery and this part of the back cover is made of metal. Though the screen size is reduced to 5.0 inches, it has a FHD 1080p resolution as in the Moto Z. In comparison to the last year's G4, the G5 has a few differences.

The Moto G5 has a fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button. However, the screen size has been reduced and this has impacted the battery capacity. A 2800mAh battery powers the Moto G5 smartphone.

When it comes to buying the Moto G5, the first thing that users might consider is the durability of the smartphone. Surprisingly, the phone does justice to its price tag. Take a look at the durability test on Moto G5 conducted by YouTuber JerryRigEverything. On watching this video, you won't deny the fact that the Moto G5 is a durable mid-range smartphone.

Scratch test shows that Moto G5 is on par with others Usually, six is the standard mark for smartphone screens to get scratched. The same applies to the Moto G5 as it gets scratched at this mark. It is on par with the other standard smartphones, we can say. The fingerprint scanner on the home button works fine even after the scratches. The camera models at the front and rear have scratch resistant glasses on them. Otherwise, there is plastic on the sides and buttons and these are prone to scratching. The screen does a good job in the burn test The burn test will let us know if the screen is an LCD or AMOLED panel. The LCD screen on the G5 resists the effect of fire for about 15 seconds. Moto G5 survives the bend test On conducting the bend test, the Moto G5 doesn't shatter or stop working. On bending from the rear, it does show a little curve, but it is fine otherwise. While it doesn't work soon after the test, it is pretty fine on restarting. Moto G5 is one of the durable smartphones The Moto G5 may not be a premium smartphone, but it can withstand tough usage, proves this video. Notably, the removable battery adds to the durability of the smartphone.

