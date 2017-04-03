Moto G5 India release set for today: Could pose a threat to these smartphones

If you recall Lenovo-owned Motorola first announced two new smartphones, the Moto G5 and G5 Plus at the Mobile World Congress 2017 event in Barcelona. While these smartphones managed to garner great attention with impressive design and features, we had been waiting for the Moto G5 series variants to be launched in the Indian market.

Following its usual strategy, the company introduced the Moto G5 Plus first in India. And while we have been patient, just after few weeks since the lunch of the Moto G5 Plus model, the company has yet again introduced the Moto G5 in India.

Basically this is a downsized version of the Moto G5 Plus. However, most of the features and hardware of Moto G5 does bear great similarity to the Plus variant. As such, the G5 comes with a metal body design and a 5-inch display.

The smartphone will be offered in two RAM and storage variants. Thus, users will be able to choose from 2GB and 3GB RAM units. Storage options vary from 16GB and 32GB as well. The storage is expandable via microSD card though.

In terms of optics, the G5 features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The G5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and it will draw its power from a 2800 mAh battery. Moreover the smartphone is priced at Rs 12,999.

So now that this device is launched and as it brings all these features at a pocket friendly pricing, this samrtphone will surely give a close competition to many smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, Honor, Vivo and others.

Here's a list of Moto G5's potent rivals.

