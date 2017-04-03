Moto G5 India release set for today: Could pose a threat to these smartphones

If you recall Lenovo-owned Motorola first announced two new smartphones, the Moto G5 and G5 Plus at the Mobile World Congress 2017 event in Barcelona. While these smartphones managed to garner great attention with impressive design and features, we had been waiting for the Moto G5 series variants to be launched in the Indian market.
Following its usual strategy, the company introduced the Moto G5 Plus first in India. And while we have been patient, just after few weeks since the lunch of the Moto G5 Plus model, the company has yet again introduced the Moto G5 in India.
Basically this is a downsized version of the Moto G5 Plus. However, most of the features and hardware of Moto G5 does bear great similarity to the Plus variant. As such, the G5 comes with a metal body design and a 5-inch display.
SEE ALSO: Best smartphones that you can buy in the month of April 2017
The smartphone will be offered in two RAM and storage variants. Thus, users will be able to choose from 2GB and 3GB RAM units. Storage options vary from 16GB and 32GB as well. The storage is expandable via microSD card though.
SEE ALSO: Motorola Moto G5 Plus, Moto M, Moto Z Play, Moto G4 Plus: Treat to 8-core fans
In terms of optics, the G5 features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The G5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and it will draw its power from a 2800 mAh battery. Moreover the smartphone is priced at Rs 12,999.
So now that this device is launched and as it brings all these features at a pocket friendly pricing, this samrtphone will surely give a close competition to many smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, Honor, Vivo and others.
Here's a list of Moto G5's potent rivals.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Photo Gallery
SEE ALSO: Best cases and covers for Moto G5 Plus available in India
Coolpad Note 5
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD fully laminated display, scratch-resistant glass for protection
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Cool UI 8.0
- 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery
Lenovo K6 Power
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC5.0) internal storage
- 3GB LPDDR3 (eMMC5.1) RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor (Redmi 3S Prime), Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 2016
Buy At Price of Rs 14,390
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3300mAh battery
Honor 6X
Buy At Price of Rs
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash and 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging
Vivo Y53
Buy At Price of Rs 9,688
Key Specs
- 5-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Coolpad Note 5 Lite
Buy At Price of Rs 8,199
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735CP 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 16GB internal memory, expandable memory with MicroSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Cool UI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2500mAh battery
Vivo Y55S
Buy At Price of Rs 12,490
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved-edge display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2730mAh battery