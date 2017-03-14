Moto G5 Plus sales being tomorrow via Filpkart: Some options to consider as well

Moto G5 Plus, which was unveiled at the MWC 2017 late last month is all set to be released in India tomorrow. The device is confirmed to be a Flipkart exclusive and go on sale tomorrow itself.
To remind you of the specs, the Moto G5 Plus features a 5.2-inch FHD display and equips an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor. The device comes in several variants such as 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage capacity.
There will be expandable storage support as well up to 128GB. Booting Android 7.0 Nougat, this device features a 12MP main snapper with 4K video recording and a selfie camera of 5MP.
With a 3,000mAh battery, the Moto G5 Plus will surely be a hit in the market for its long-lasting backup as in its predecessor. Going by the pricing convention of Motorola, we can expect the Moto G5 Plus to be priced in the sub-Rs. 20,000 price bracket.
This way, it will definitely compete with many other phones in this price bracket. Take a look at those phones that will face the heat due to the latest release.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 64GB
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Buy At Price of Rs 15,800
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
Oppo A57
Buy At Price of Rs 14,378
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2900mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On8
Buy At Price of Rs 14,900
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On8 Photo Gallery
Lenovo P2
Buy At Price of Rs 16,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 5100mAh battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
Buy At Price of Rs 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 1000
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 4850mAh (typical) / 4760mAh (minimum) battery