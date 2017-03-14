Moto G5 Plus sales being tomorrow via Filpkart: Some options to consider as well

Moto G5 Plus, which was unveiled at the MWC 2017 late last month is all set to be released in India tomorrow. The device is confirmed to be a Flipkart exclusive and go on sale tomorrow itself.

To remind you of the specs, the Moto G5 Plus features a 5.2-inch FHD display and equips an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor. The device comes in several variants such as 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage capacity.

There will be expandable storage support as well up to 128GB. Booting Android 7.0 Nougat, this device features a 12MP main snapper with 4K video recording and a selfie camera of 5MP.

With a 3,000mAh battery, the Moto G5 Plus will surely be a hit in the market for its long-lasting backup as in its predecessor. Going by the pricing convention of Motorola, we can expect the Moto G5 Plus to be priced in the sub-Rs. 20,000 price bracket.

This way, it will definitely compete with many other phones in this price bracket. Take a look at those phones that will face the heat due to the latest release.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!