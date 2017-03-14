Moto G5 Plus sales being tomorrow via Filpkart: Some options to consider as well

Moto G5 Plus is releasing tomorrow.

By:

Moto G5 Plus, which was unveiled at the MWC 2017 late last month is all set to be released in India tomorrow. The device is confirmed to be a Flipkart exclusive and go on sale tomorrow itself.

Moto G5 Plus sales being tomorrow via Filpkart: other alternatives

To remind you of the specs, the Moto G5 Plus features a 5.2-inch FHD display and equips an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor. The device comes in several variants such as 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage capacity.

There will be expandable storage support as well up to 128GB. Booting Android 7.0 Nougat, this device features a 12MP main snapper with 4K video recording and a selfie camera of 5MP.

With a 3,000mAh battery, the Moto G5 Plus will surely be a hit in the market for its long-lasting backup as in its predecessor. Going by the pricing convention of Motorola, we can expect the Moto G5 Plus to be priced in the sub-Rs. 20,000 price bracket.

This way, it will definitely compete with many other phones in this price bracket. Take a look at those phones that will face the heat due to the latest release.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 64GB

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 64GB

Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with PDAF
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime

Buy At Price of Rs 15,800
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
  • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G LTE
  • Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
  • 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Photo Gallery

Oppo A57

Oppo A57

Buy At Price of Rs 14,378
Key Specs

  • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
  • 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2900mAh battery
Oppo A57 Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy On8

Samsung Galaxy On8

Buy At Price of Rs 14,900
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
  • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G LTE
  • 3300mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy On8 Photo Gallery

 

Lenovo P2

Lenovo P2

Buy At Price of Rs 16,999
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 3GB / 4GB RAM
  • 32GB / 64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory with microSD
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G LTE
  • 5100mAh battery with fast charging
Lenovo P2 Photo Gallery

Xiaomi Mi Max Prime

Xiaomi Mi Max Prime

Buy At Price of Rs 19,999
Key Specs

  • 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 1000
  • Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable memory with microSD
  • MIUI based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
  • 16MP rear camera
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor
  • 4G LTE with VoLTE
  • 4850mAh (typical) / 4760mAh (minimum) battery
Mi Max Prime Photo Gallery

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!



Gallery   |   6 Photos
Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Story first published: Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 14:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 14, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers