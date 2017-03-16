Moto G5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: A mid-range match

As promised, Lenovo's Motorola has launched its 5th Generation of Moto G phones as a part of Motorola's tradition this year. Initially, this smartphone was showcased at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 last month in Barcelona.

The Moto G5 Plus is now available in two variants -- 3GB RAM with 16GB inbuilt storage and 4GB RAM with 32GB inbuilt storage, on Flipkart starting at Rs. 14,999 in Lunar Gray and Fine Gold colors. In today's article, we are going to compare this smartphone with the mid-range king itself -- Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.