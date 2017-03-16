Moto G5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: A mid-range match

Let’s see how newly launched Moto G5 plus can compete with Redmi Note 4.

As promised, Lenovo's Motorola has launched its 5th Generation of Moto G phones as a part of Motorola's tradition this year. Initially, this smartphone was showcased at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 last month in Barcelona.

Moto G5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: A mid-range match

The Moto G5 Plus is now available in two variants -- 3GB RAM with 16GB inbuilt storage and 4GB RAM with 32GB inbuilt storage, on Flipkart starting at Rs. 14,999 in Lunar Gray and Fine Gold colors. In today's article, we are going to compare this smartphone with the mid-range king itself -- Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

Display

Talking about the display, the Moto G5 Plus sports a 5.2-inch (1920x1080 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection from scratches and cracks. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 4 indeed comes with a bigger display flaunting a 5.5-inch Full HD Curved Glass one.

Hardware

In this subdivision, both the smartphone shares the same processor -- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU under the hood. As this chipset is power efficient, both the smartphone will have a good battery life.

Storage

Moving on, Moto G5 Plus comes in two variants as we mentioned earlier. It comes with 3GB RAM with 16GB storage version and 4GB RAM with 32GB storage version as well. Having said that, it is expandable via MicroSD card slot up to 128GB.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 also comes in more than one variant -- 2GB/3GB RAM with 32GB inbuilt storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB inbuilt storage. Well, if you wish to expand your storage, you can do it through microSD card slot up to 128GB.

 

Camera

This latest outing from Motorola comes equipped with a 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash and a 5MP front-facing camera with display flash. However, the Redmi Note 4 comes with bigger camera specification when it comes to the rear one. The Note 4 has a 13MP rear camera with dual tone LED flash and a 5MP front camera with 85-degree wide angle lens.

Connectivity

Both the smartphone supports connectivity options including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and much more.

Battery

The Moto G5 Plus is shipped with 3000mAh battery along with Turbocharging support. The Redmi Note 4, on the other hand, comes with 4100mAh battery without any fast charging support.

Verdict

Coming to the conclusion, both the smartphone have their advantages and disadvantages. If you want to experience a pure Android, a compact device, and of course regular software updates, you can prefer the Moto G5 Plus. In case, if you are the one who likes to customize the device, or root the phone, and someone who craves for longer battery life, you should go for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

Story first published: Thursday, March 16, 2017, 11:15 [IST]
