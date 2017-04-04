Moto G5 vs Moto G5 Plus: What's the difference?

Today is the another biggest day for Lenovo mobiles. Last month, the company had launched the Moto G5 Plus in India which resulted in lots of excitement among Moto lovers. Today, they are set to launch its sibling Moto G5 at an event in New Delhi.

Both the Moto G5 and it's Plus variant were first unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) held this year. As the name itself implies, the Moto G5 can be termed as a smaller version of the Moto G5 Plus. But other than the size, there are many more differences between them. If you are planning to buy a Moto phone but confused to select among them, then you are at the right place.

Also Read: Moto G5 Plus is now available in US market

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Display and Processor To speak about the display, the Moto G5 has a 5-inch(1080x1920 pixels) display with FullHD resolution whereas, G5 Plus has a slightly higher display of 5.2-inch. It is already a known fact that G5 Plus will be having a larger display than G5. But they also have a major difference in terms of the chipset as well. G5 is powered by entry level 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and G5 Plus houses the mid-range Snapdragon 625. Memory Options When it comes to memory, the lower version of Moto offers you two different options. One can either opt for 2 GB of RAM + 16 GB of internal storage or 3 GB of RAM + 32 GB of Storage. Also Read: Motorola to bring back RAZR with a Moto Mod The G5 Plus also provides the similar option but with higher storage capacity. That is, 3 GB of RAM + 32 of GB internal Storage or 4 GB of RAM + 64 GB of internal storage. Both the device allows the user to expand the storage via microSD card slot. Battery and Optics Both the phone's power enough battery capacity for a daily use. G5 has 2800mAh whereas, G5 Plus comes with a battery of 3000 mAh. As for the camera, the Moto G5 sports a rear camera of 13-megapixel with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture,dual-LED flash and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. When it comes to G5 Plus, it is featured to have 12MP of primary camera with f/1.7 aperture whereas, the front camera remains the same. Price and availability Though the price of G5 is not yet known, all are expecting it to have a lesser price compared to its elder sibling. The Moto G5 Plus of 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 16,999 and 3GB variant at Rs 14,999. The Plus variant was made exclusive to Flipkart but it is said that G5 will go on sale exclusively on Amazon India. Amazon Prime members are also said to be provided with offers after its launch today. Both the smartphones will come in two common colors -Lunar Grey and Fine Gold. But one can also buy G5 in Sapphire Blue.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Other than differences, both the phones will come with Motorola-exclusive features like Moto Display, Actions, twist gesture, and a One Button Nav mode which lets you navigate the interface just by swiping on the fingerprint scanner. They both run on Android 7.0 Nougat and has dual-sim support.