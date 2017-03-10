Moto M now available in India: Threat to smartphones with 4GB RAM

Back in December 2016, the Moto M smartphone was launched officially in India. The device comes in two variants - 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999 respectively.
Now, the higher-end model of the duo, the 4GB RAM variant of the Moto M is available for purchase and is exclusive to Flipkart. There are some special introductory offers on the device too.
Flipkart provides exchange offer, EMI payment option and more deals for those who purchase the Moto M. Notably, this Moto M has been made available in Gold and Silver color variants in the country.
Having said that, there are many 4GB RAM smartphones in the mid-range market segment and the Motorola phone is definitely a great threat to all of them. Take a look at those phones those might face the heat due to the Moto M from here.
LG V10
Buy At Price of Rs 24,999
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD In-cell Touch Quantum display at 513 ppi
- 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
- 1.8 GHz hexa-core Snapdragon 808 processor with Adreno 418 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
- 16MP rear camera with OIS 2.0, F1.8 aperture
- 5MP Dual Lens (80-degree Standard Angle / 120-degree Wide Angle)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3,000mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 2.0
Asus Zenfone 3 Laser ZC551KL
Buy At Price of Rs 16,999
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With Laser Auto Focus And Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 3000mAh Battery
Gionee S6 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 18,498
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755M) processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo OS 3.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with Sony IMX258 sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3130mAh battery
ZTE Blade A2 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Honor 6X
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh battery with support for fast charging
Oppo F1 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 23,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display
- Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755) processor with 700MHz Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop) with ColorOS 3.0
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (dual-band), Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2850mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge
Coolpad Cool1 Dual
Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell display with 450nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB (eMMC5.1) internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4,060mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
Buy At Price of Rs 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 4850mAh (typical) / 4760mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 8
Buy At Price of Rs 26,230
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 950 (2.3GHz 4 x A72 + 1.8GHz 4 x A53) 16nm processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz)
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Vivo V5
Buy At Price of Rs 16,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 2.6 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
- 3000mAh battery