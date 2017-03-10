Moto M now available in India: Threat to smartphones with 4GB RAM

Back in December 2016, the Moto M smartphone was launched officially in India. The device comes in two variants - 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999 respectively.

Now, the higher-end model of the duo, the 4GB RAM variant of the Moto M is available for purchase and is exclusive to Flipkart. There are some special introductory offers on the device too.

Flipkart provides exchange offer, EMI payment option and more deals for those who purchase the Moto M. Notably, this Moto M has been made available in Gold and Silver color variants in the country.

SEE ALSO: Android Nougat powered upcoming smartphones: Specs round-up

Having said that, there are many 4GB RAM smartphones in the mid-range market segment and the Motorola phone is definitely a great threat to all of them. Take a look at those phones those might face the heat due to the Moto M from here.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

LG V10 Buy At Price of Rs 24,999

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD In-cell Touch Quantum display at 513 ppi

2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi

1.8 GHz hexa-core Snapdragon 808 processor with Adreno 418 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)

16MP rear camera with OIS 2.0, F1.8 aperture

5MP Dual Lens (80-degree Standard Angle / 120-degree Wide Angle)

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

3,000mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 2.0 Asus Zenfone 3 Laser ZC551KL Buy At Price of Rs 16,999

Key Specs

5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Rear Camera With Laser Auto Focus And Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

3000mAh Battery Gionee S6 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 18,498

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755M) processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo OS 3.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with Sony IMX258 sensor

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3130mAh battery ZTE Blade A2 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 11,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Honor 6X Buy At Price of Rs 12,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2

3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh battery with support for fast charging Oppo F1 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 23,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display

Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755) processor with 700MHz Mali T860MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop) with ColorOS 3.0

13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE

WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (dual-band), Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

2850mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge Coolpad Cool1 Dual Buy At Price of Rs 13,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell display with 450nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB (eMMC5.1) internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4,060mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Xiaomi Mi Max Prime Buy At Price of Rs 19,999

Key Specs

6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor

4G LTE with VoLTE

4850mAh (typical) / 4760mAh (minimum) battery Honor 8 Buy At Price of Rs 26,230

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 950 (2.3GHz 4 x A72 + 1.8GHz 4 x A53) 16nm processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G LTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz)

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Vivo V5 Buy At Price of Rs 16,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 2.6 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF

20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n

3000mAh battery