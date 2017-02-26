Motorola announces Moto G5 and G5 Plus at MWC 2017

Lenovo-owned Motorola has finally took the flag off the much anticipated Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus smartphones at the ongoing tech fest- MWC 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. The fifth generation Moto G handsets offer a refreshed design, better hardware and runs on the latest Android Nougat 7.0 operating system.

The successor to the popular Moto G4 handset- Moto G5 has been announced in two variants and are expected to launch in March in the Indian market.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest budget sensations from the house of Motorola.

New and refreshed Metallic design The latest Moto G5 and G5 Plus come with metal frame and have gentle curves on the corners for better ergonomics. The camera sensors are packed in circular frames at the rear side of the handsets and the home-button at the front integrates the fingerprint sensors. Both the smartphones are splash proof and will be available in Lunar Grey and Fine Gold colour variants. Full HD Displays Moto G flaunts a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and the Moto G5 Plus sports a slightly larger 5.2-inch full-HD screen. Camera For photography, Moto G5 features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera and the Moto G Plus is equipped with a 12MP dual camera and a 5MP wide-angle front camera with auto-HDR. Unlike Moto G5, the Plus variant also supports 4K video recording. Snapdragon processors with multiple RAM variants For the hardware, Moto G5 is powered by a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 processor and the bigger Moto G5 Plus runs on a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. Motorola will sell Moto G5 in 2GB and 3GB RAM variants while Moto G5 Plus will be available in 3GB and 4GB RAM variants. As far as storage is concerned, the smartphones will be available in 16GB, 32GB or 64 GB storage variants with the option to expand the memory by up to 128GB via microSD card. Moto G5 is backed by a 2,800mAh battery unit and the bigger G5 Plus is powered by a 3,000mAh battery unit. The handsets support Turbo-Charging technology that can give an instant boost to battery upon charging.

Both the handsets support 4G LTE and run on Android Nougat 7.0 out-of- the box Pricing and Availability As far as pricing is concerned, the Moto G5 will be priced around Rs. 14,000 and the Moto G5 Plus will start selling at an approximate price of Rs. 15,300 in the Indian market. The smartphones are expected to launch in India sometime in March. Image Source: GSMARENA and CNET