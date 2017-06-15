Motorola Moto C now available at Rs 6,999 via Amazon: Other budget smartphones to consider

Looking for a budget-friendly Android smartphone with all the necessary features? Well, Motorola Moto C can be a decent option.
Priced at Rs. 6,999 on Amazon.in, the handset comes with a 5-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) display and is powered by a 1.1GHz MediaTek MT6737M quad-core Cortex-A53 SoC paired with 1GB of RAM.
The device offers 16GB inbuilt storage which can be further expanded up to 32GB via microSD card. While the handset is not the most powerful device in its segment, the Moto brand trust and the good service support makes it a great buy. But if you are still not impressed, then you are at the right place.
We have created a list of budget smartphones that you can consider before investing your hard earned money. These feature loaded handsets run Android mobile OS and their price will not burn a hole in your pocket. Check them out yourself.
Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Buy At Price of Rs 5,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDA
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical)
Lyf F1S
Buy At Price of Rs 8,190
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Concore Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core ( 1.8GHz + 1.4GHz ) Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128th with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with fast charging
Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 7,999
Key Specs
- 5 Inch Full HD Touchscreen Display With 441PPI
- 1.5GHz Snapdragon 616 Octa Core Processor
- 2 GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 13 MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Fixed Focus Front Camera
- Dual Rear Speakers
- 4G
- 2750 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 7,990
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.2 GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camer
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 7,990
Key Specs
- 5 Inch TFT HD Display With 234.35 PPI
- 1.3 GHz Exynos 3475 Quad Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 8MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi/NFC
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 2600mAh Battery
Videocon Krypton 22
Buy At Price of Rs 7,200
Key Specs
- 5 IPS with MiravisionTM, Screen Resolution
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- Dual Sim 4G VoLTE
- 1.1GHz Quad Core 64-Bit Processor
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- 64 GB Expandable
- 8MP AF with Dual Tone LED Flash
- 5MP with Selfie LED Flash
- Latest OS, P Sensor, G Sensor, L Sensor
- 2450mAh Li-Ion Battery
Lava A97 2GB RAM
Buy At Price of Rs 5,269
Key Specs
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM with dual standby
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2350mAh battery
Lava X41 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 7,549
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 2 protection
- 1.3GHz Quad-core processor
- 2GB DDR3 RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Gionee P7
Buy At Price of Rs 8,500
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with soda line glass protection
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2300mAh battery
Coolpad Mega 3
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with CoolUI 8.0
- Triple SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery