Motorola Moto E4 Plus: Other Metal body smartphones

Motorola has announced the launch of the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus, the company's new affordable smartphones. These are the successors to the Moto E3 and E3 Power those were launched back in 2016.

The Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus are priced pretty attractively equivalent from Rs. 8,500 in the U.S. and go up to Rs. 11,000. Despite this reasonable price tag, these new Motorola smartphones feature a metallic build that gives them a premium look.

The Moto E4 and E4 Plus arrive with the Snapdragon 427 SoC and run on Android 7.1 Nougat OS. Both these smartphones feature a water-repellent coating on top. There is fast charging technology that will charge the battery quickly.

Given that the Moto E4 and E4 Plus are affordable smartphones with a metal build, we have listed some of the other metal body smartphones those might face the threat due to the latest market entrants.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Buy At Price of Rs 10,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Lenovo K6 Note Buy At Price of Rs 13,799

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB /4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery Redmi 4 Buy At Price of Rs 6,999

Key Specs

5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Processor

2/3/4GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G

4100 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy J2 2016 Buy At Price of Rs 8,300

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC8830 processor with Mali-400MP2 GPU

1.5GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS

Dual SIM

8MP auto focus rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Smart Glow

4G LTE

2600mAh battery Lenovo K6 Power Buy At Price of Rs 9,999

Key Specs

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX219 sensor

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 7,690

Key Specs

5.5 Inch TFT HD Display

1.2GHz Quad Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual Micro SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

5 MP Front Camera

4G/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.1

3000mAh Battery Coolpad Note 5 Buy At Price of Rs 9,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD fully laminated display, scratch-resistant glass for protection

1.5GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 processor with Adreno 405 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Cool UI 8.0

13MP rear camera with dual LED flash,

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4010mAh battery Panasonic Eluga Ray X Buy At Price of Rs 8,999

Key Specs

5.5 inch HD Display

3 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 64 GB

13MP Rear Camer

5MP Front Camera

MTK MT6737 Processor

4000 mAh Polymer Battery Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 7,999

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.2 GHz quad-core processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

Expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2600mAh battery