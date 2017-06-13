Motorola Moto E4 Plus: Other Metal body smartphones

Motorola has announced the launch of the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus, the company's new affordable smartphones. These are the successors to the Moto E3 and E3 Power those were launched back in 2016.
The Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus are priced pretty attractively equivalent from Rs. 8,500 in the U.S. and go up to Rs. 11,000. Despite this reasonable price tag, these new Motorola smartphones feature a metallic build that gives them a premium look.
The Moto E4 and E4 Plus arrive with the Snapdragon 427 SoC and run on Android 7.1 Nougat OS. Both these smartphones feature a water-repellent coating on top. There is fast charging technology that will charge the battery quickly.
Given that the Moto E4 and E4 Plus are affordable smartphones with a metal build, we have listed some of the other metal body smartphones those might face the threat due to the latest market entrants.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Lenovo K6 Note
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB /4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Redmi 4
Key Specs
- 5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Processor
- 2/3/4GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- 4100 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J2 2016
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC8830 processor with Mali-400MP2 GPU
- 1.5GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Smart Glow
- 4G LTE
- 2600mAh battery
Lenovo K6 Power
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX219 sensor
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch TFT HD Display
- 1.2GHz Quad Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3000mAh Battery
Coolpad Note 5
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD fully laminated display, scratch-resistant glass for protection
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Cool UI 8.0
- 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash,
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray X
Key Specs
- 5.5 inch HD Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 64 GB
- 13MP Rear Camer
- 5MP Front Camera
- MTK MT6737 Processor
- 4000 mAh Polymer Battery
Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.2 GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- Expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2600mAh battery