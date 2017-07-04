Moto E4 launched at Rs. 8,999: Threat to major budget phones

Motorola seems to be on a launch spree as the company has been launching smartphones one after the other. Following the release of the Moto C and Moto C Plus, Motorola has released the Moto E4 in India and the Moto E4 Plus is coming soon.

The Moto E4 is priced at Rs. 8,999 in India and the company has put up a video teaser tipping that the Plus variant will be coming soon to the Indian market.

Despite the budget price point, the handset features a water-repellent nano-coating just like the previously launched Motorola smartphones.

SEE ALSO: Upcoming rumored Motorola Smartphones Expecting to launch 2017-2018

At this price point, the Moto E4 is all set to complete with the other budget smartphones in the market from Nokia, Xiaomi, Micromax, Karbonn, Intex and others.

Now, given that the Moto E4 is priced at Rs. 8,999, we have come up with a list of other budget smartphones that are available in India and will face the heat due to this latest market entrant. Take a look at these budget rivals from below.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!