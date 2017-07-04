Moto E4 launched at Rs. 8,999: Threat to major budget phones

Motorola seems to be on a launch spree as the company has been launching smartphones one after the other. Following the release of the Moto C and Moto C Plus, Motorola has released the Moto E4 in India and the Moto E4 Plus is coming soon.
The Moto E4 is priced at Rs. 8,999 in India and the company has put up a video teaser tipping that the Plus variant will be coming soon to the Indian market.
Despite the budget price point, the handset features a water-repellent nano-coating just like the previously launched Motorola smartphones.
At this price point, the Moto E4 is all set to complete with the other budget smartphones in the market from Nokia, Xiaomi, Micromax, Karbonn, Intex and others.
Now, given that the Moto E4 is priced at Rs. 8,999, we have come up with a list of other budget smartphones that are available in India and will face the heat due to this latest market entrant. Take a look at these budget rivals from below.
Xiaomi Redmi 4
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical)
Lenovo K6 Power 32GB
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Oppo A37
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2630mAh built-in battery
Lenovo K5 Note
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB/4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2600mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray X
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch HD IPS Curved Glass Display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED FLash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh Battery
Lyf F1
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 4 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (micro + nano)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery
Gionee P7 Max
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with NEG glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6595 processor with PowerVR G6200 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3100mAh battery
Yu Yureka Black
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Micromax Evok Note
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with up to 450MHz Mali T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, 5P Largan Lens
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery