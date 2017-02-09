Motorola Moto G4 Plus: 10 Best Case and Cover to Accessories your phone

Lenovo owned Motorola's Moto G4 Pus smartphone is one of the hottest phones in its price category. The Moto G4 Plus was unveiled a couple of months back for a price of Rs 14,599, however the phone was made available in June.

SEE ALSO: Top 20 Best Android Smartphones You Can Buy Now

The company announced the Moto G4 Plus with impressive specs and at competitive price point. The Moto G4 Plus is an advanced version of the Moto G4, and packs in slightly different but important specs upgrades.

Taking a quick recap of the specs, the Moto G4 Plus features 5.5-inch 1080p display, 3GB RAM, 16MP snapper, 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging, and Android Marshmallow, for under Rs 15,000.

SEE ALSO: Moto G4 Plus released: Top 10 rival smartphones that give it a tough competition

If you plan to buy the phone, or are a proud owner of the Moto G4 Plus, you might as well be interested in buying accessories to enhance the user-experience of the phone. Today we bring to you a list of 10 best cases and covers that will not only add to the looks of the phone but will also ensure that its is protected from damages caused due to accidental falls.

Take a look at the 10 best covers and cases for the Lenovo Moto G4 Plus smartphone to buy in India:

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!