Motorola Moto G4 Plus: 10 Best Case and Cover to Accessories your phone

By:

Lenovo owned Motorola's Moto G4 Pus smartphone is one of the hottest phones in its price category. The Moto G4 Plus was unveiled a couple of months back for a price of Rs 14,599, however the phone was made available in June.

The company announced the Moto G4 Plus with impressive specs and at competitive price point. The Moto G4 Plus is an advanced version of the Moto G4, and packs in slightly different but important specs upgrades.

Taking a quick recap of the specs, the Moto G4 Plus features 5.5-inch 1080p display, 3GB RAM, 16MP snapper, 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging, and Android Marshmallow, for under Rs 15,000.

If you plan to buy the phone, or are a proud owner of the Moto G4 Plus, you might as well be interested in buying accessories to enhance the user-experience of the phone. Today we bring to you a list of 10 best cases and covers that will not only add to the looks of the phone but will also ensure that its is protected from damages caused due to accidental falls.

Take a look at the 10 best covers and cases for the Lenovo Moto G4 Plus smartphone to buy in India:

Buy At Price of Rs 185

WOW Imagine Rubberised Matte Hard Case Back Cover

Click Here To Buy

Buy At Price of Rs 148

Tarkan Electroplated Ultra Slim Flexible With Logo Cut Out Back Case Cover

Click Here To Buy

Buy At Price of Rs 149

CEDO Premium Transparent clear white Silicon Flexible Soft TPU Slim Back Case Cover For Moto G Plus 4th Gen

Click Here To Buy

Buy At Price of Rs 265

Chevron Hybrid Military Grade Armor Kick Stand Back Cover Case

Click Here To Buy

Buy At Price of Rs 249

Chevron Back Cover Case for Moto G Plus 4th Gen

Click Here To Buy

Buy At Price of Rs 349

Tarkan Dual-Color Leather Flip Cover Case with Card Slot,

Click Here To Buy

Buy At Price of Rs 299

iSAVE New Luxury Metal Bumper Acrylic Mirror Back Cover Case For Moto G Plus 4th Gen

Click Here To Buy

Buy At Price of Rs 299

Chevron Moto G Plus 4th Gen (G4) Back Cover

Click Here To Buy

Buy At Price of Rs 599

Heartly Premium Luxury PU Leather Flip Stand Back Case Cover For Motorola Moto G Plus 4th Gen

Click Here To Buy

Buy At Price of Rs 199

DMG Tempered Glass, iKare Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Click Here To Buy

Buy At Price of Rs 599

MTT Premium Leather Flip Wallet Case with Card Slot for Moto G Plus

Click Here To Buy

Story first published: Thursday, July 7, 2016, 6:00 [IST]
