Motorola Moto G5 and G5 Plus: price, specs and launch date

As the MWC 2017 is fast approaching, the information about the upcoming flagship smartphones and other devices are hitting the web along with the purported images. One such smartphone that is getting leaked lately is the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus.

There are reports that Lenovo will launch the Moto G5 lineup at the MWC 2017 to happen later this month in Barcelona and release them in March. Also, there are a few other leaks suggesting the alleged specifications that these smartphones will be packed with.

Also Read: Moto G5 first stock will go on sale by mid-March, launch set for MWC 2017

Here, we have come up with a roundup on what we know so far about the upcoming Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus. Take a look at the specs, price, and design of these phones from here. Nevertheless, these are just based on the rumors and speculations. We are yet to get a final picture of the same officially from the manufacturer.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Pricing info The Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus launch is still three weeks away, but the pricing information of these phones were revealed by a Brazilian retailer. As per the listing, the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus are likely to sell at BRL 1099 (approx. Rs. 23,743) and BRL 1499 (approx. Rs. 32,132) respectively. Moto G5 and G5 Plus specifications The Moto G5 Plus is rumored to be equipped with a Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB of default memory capacity. It is supposed to arrive with a micro SD card slot for expandable storage. Similar to the Moto G4 Plus, the upcoming Plus variant is likely to arrive with a fingerprint sensor at the front. The Moto G5 Plus could be powered by a 3,050mAh battery similar to the previous generation models, but we can expect it to feature fast charging technology. On the Moto G5, we can expect to see a 5-inch FHD 1080p display whereas the Plus variant is said to feature a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display. Otherwise, the G5 could employ a 2,800mAh battery that will power it giving enough juice to the device. Under its hood, the device might use a Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage space that can be expanded further. Both the smartphone seem to feature a USB Type-C port that will soon become a mainstream feature in flagship smartphones at least this year. Both the smartphones are believed to arrive with a 13MP rear snapper and a 5MP front-facer on board. Also, both will boot Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Design and looks Fortunately, a lot about the design of the upcoming Moto G5 and G5 Plus have been leaked lately. The device seem to have a metal build, but the rear could be plastic with a metal frame. As per @onleaks, the renders showed a nice curve at towards the rear. Also, it tipped that we can see silver and gold variants of the smartphone. Also, Twitter user Roland Quandt posted three images of the smartphone with different case options that are similar to the earlier renders.