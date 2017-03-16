Motorola Moto G5 Plus, Moto M, Moto Z Play, Moto G4 Plus: Treat to 8-core fans

Lenovo-owned Motorola is undoubtedly only of the most popular and successful smartphone brands in India. The company considers this market as a significant one across the world.
With the launch of the G series smartphones a few years back, Motorola started achieving success. After the release of the latest one - the Moto G5 Plus, the company announced that it has sold six million Moto G smartphones starting from the first generation handsets.
This immense successful was possible as the brand started launching reasonably priced phones that don't compromise on specs or features.
SEE ALSO: Best Smartphones with 4GB RAM: Moto G5 Plus, Redmi Note 4, Lenovo P2, Oppo F1s and more
Today, we have listed a few octa-core processor equipped Motorola smartphones for those who want powerful performance without spending out a lot of money. Of course, the Moto G5 Plus is a part of this list. Do check out the other models from here.
Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 16,999
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Motorola Moto M
Buy At Price of Rs 15,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GBRAM/32GB internal memory
- 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery with Turbo charging
Motorola Moto Z Play
Buy At Price of Rs 24,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Front-ported loudspeaker,3-microphones
- 4G LTE
- 3510mAh battery with Turbo charging
Moto G4 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 12,499
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Motorola Moto G4
Buy At Price of Rs 10,499
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging