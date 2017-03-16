Motorola Moto G5 Plus, Moto M, Moto Z Play, Moto G4 Plus: Treat to 8-core fans

Lenovo-owned Motorola is undoubtedly only of the most popular and successful smartphone brands in India. The company considers this market as a significant one across the world.

With the launch of the G series smartphones a few years back, Motorola started achieving success. After the release of the latest one - the Moto G5 Plus, the company announced that it has sold six million Moto G smartphones starting from the first generation handsets.

This immense successful was possible as the brand started launching reasonably priced phones that don't compromise on specs or features.

Today, we have listed a few octa-core processor equipped Motorola smartphones for those who want powerful performance without spending out a lot of money. Of course, the Moto G5 Plus is a part of this list. Do check out the other models from here.

Motorola Moto G5 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 16,999

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Water repellent nano-coating

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Motorola Moto M Buy At Price of Rs 15,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU

3GBRAM/32GB internal memory

4GB RAM/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery with Turbo charging Motorola Moto Z Play Buy At Price of Rs 24,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Front-ported loudspeaker,3-microphones

4G LTE

3510mAh battery with Turbo charging Moto G4 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 12,499

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Motorola Moto G4 Buy At Price of Rs 10,499

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Water repellent nano-coating

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging