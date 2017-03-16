Motorola Moto G5 Plus, Moto M, Moto Z Play, Moto G4 Plus: Treat to 8-core fans

Lenovo-owned Motorola is undoubtedly only of the most popular and successful smartphone brands in India. The company considers this market as a significant one across the world.

With the launch of the G series smartphones a few years back, Motorola started achieving success. After the release of the latest one - the Moto G5 Plus, the company announced that it has sold six million Moto G smartphones starting from the first generation handsets.

This immense successful was possible as the brand started launching reasonably priced phones that don't compromise on specs or features.

Today, we have listed a few octa-core processor equipped Motorola smartphones for those who want powerful performance without spending out a lot of money. Of course, the Moto G5 Plus is a part of this list. Do check out the other models from here.

Motorola Moto G5 Plus

Motorola Moto G5 Plus

Key Specs

  • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • Water repellent nano-coating
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

Motorola Moto M

Motorola Moto M

Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
  • 2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
  • 3GBRAM/32GB internal memory
  • 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
  • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3050mAh battery with Turbo charging

Motorola Moto Z Play

Motorola Moto Z Play

Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • Front-ported loudspeaker,3-microphones
  • 4G LTE
  • 3510mAh battery with Turbo charging

Moto G4 Plus

Moto G4 Plus

Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
  • Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory
  • 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Dual SIM
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE with VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging

Motorola Moto G4

Motorola Moto G4

Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
  • Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Dual SIM
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • Water repellent nano-coating
  • 4G LTE with VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging

