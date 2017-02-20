Motorola observes 3rd Anniversary by launching exchange offers, massive discounts on Moto Z, Z Play

Motorola, under the leadership of Google, re-entered the Indian market in 2014, three years to date. Lot has changed since then. In fact, the company's owner had changed as well. Yes, Motorola is now owned by Lenovo, the Chinese brand under which the company has achieved great success and is still achieving.
As a part of their three years completion in the Indian market and meeting a tremendous success, Motorola yesterday announced that the company would be holding a Moto Festival on Flipkart this February 20 and 21.
Having said that, there are cashback offers on latest Moto phones and lot of exchange offers to choose. Here are the complete offers from Motorola in Flipkart.
Offer on Motorola Moto Z
Get an additional 2000 off i.e. upto INR 20,000 off on exchange of your old smartphone.
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass display, 535ppi
- 2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Single-SIM (Nano-SIM)
- 13MP rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Front-ported loud speaker, 4-Mics
- 4G LTE (Cat 9) / 3G
- 2600mAh battery
Offer on Motorola Moto Z Play
Get an additional 2000 off i.e. upto INR 20,000 off on exchange of your old smartphone
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 403ppi
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Front-ported loudspeaker,3-microphones
- Moto Mods connector, Water repellent nano-coating, 3.5mm audio jack
- 4G LTE
- 3510mAh battery with Turbo charging
Offer on Motorola Moto M
Get an additional 1000 off i.e. upto INR 15,000 off on exchange of your old smartphone.
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GBRAM/32GB internal memory
- 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery with Turbo charging
Offer on Motorola Moto E Power
Flat INR 500 off (Available at INR 7499)
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6735P processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with fast charging
Offer on Moto G Turbo Edition
Flat INR 1,000 off (Available at INR 8,999)
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- IP67 rating for dust and water resistance
- 4G LTE / 3G
- 2,470 mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Offer on Moto Nexus 6 32GB
Key Specs
- 5.96 Inch QHD AMOLED Display
- 2.7 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 805 Processor With Adreno 420 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- Nano SIM
- 13MP OIS Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2MP Front Facing Camera
- 4G LTE
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- 3220 MAh Battery
Motorola Moto Nexus 64GB
Key Specs
- 5.96 Inch QHD AMOLED Display
- 2.7 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 805 Processor With Adreno 420 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- Nano SIM
- 13MP OIS Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2MP Front Facing Camera
- 4G LTE
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- 3220 MAh Battery
Offer on Moto G (3rd Generation) (8 GB)
Moto G (3rd Generation) (8 GB) - Rs. 9,999 (Rs. 2000 off) and exchange upto Rs. 4,000.
Key Specs
- 5 Inch HD Touchscreen Display
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core 64-Bit Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916)
- 2 GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 13 MP Rear Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi
- IPX7 Rating For Water Resistance
- Bluetooth v4.0
- 2470 MAh Battery
Offer on Motorola Moto G (3rd Generation) (16 GB)
Moto G (3rd Generation) (16 GB) - Rs. 10,999 (Rs. 2000 off) and exchange upto Rs. 4,000.
Key Specs
- 5 Inch HD Touchscreen Display
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core 64-Bit Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916)
- 2 GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 13 MP Rear Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi
- IPX7 Rating For Water Resistance
- Bluetooth v4.0
- 2470 MAh Battery
Offer on Motorola Moto E (2nd Gen) 3G
Moto E (2nd Gen) 3G - Rs. 5999, exchange upto Rs. 2,000
Key Specs
- 4.5 Inch IPS Touchscreen Display
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 Processor
- 1 GB RAM
- Dual SIM
- 5 MP Rear Camera
- VGA Front-Facing Camera
- 3G
- WiFi
- Bluetooth
- 2390mAh Battery