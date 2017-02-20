Motorola observes 3rd Anniversary by launching exchange offers, massive discounts on Moto Z, Z Play

Motorola, under the leadership of Google, re-entered the Indian market in 2014, three years to date. Lot has changed since then. In fact, the company's owner had changed as well. Yes, Motorola is now owned by Lenovo, the Chinese brand under which the company has achieved great success and is still achieving.

As a part of their three years completion in the Indian market and meeting a tremendous success, Motorola yesterday announced that the company would be holding a Moto Festival on Flipkart this February 20 and 21.

Having said that, there are cashback offers on latest Moto phones and lot of exchange offers to choose. Here are the complete offers from Motorola in Flipkart.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!