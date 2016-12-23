Motorola Officially Rolls Out Android Nougat for Moto Z in India, Brings Google Daydream Onboard

Nearly a month back, Lenovo had announced that they might roll out the Android Nougat software update for Moto Z and Moto Z Force. Keeping up to their words, Motorola has officially rolled out the Nougat update for Moto Z smartphones in India.

With the new Android OS version, the Motorola smartphone has received a wide range of added features along with extended battery life with 'Doze on the go' option. The Android Nougat update for Moto Z comes with the newer version NPL25.86-15, which makes the smartphone ready for Moto Z Google Daydream. Hence, the Indian Moto Z users can now use a VR headset with the phone and enjoy their very own virtual reality (VR) platform.

Apart from the Daydream feature, Moto Z also gets several other significant improvements with the split-screen multitasking, customizable quick settings, improved Google keyboard, enhanced notifications and recent applications window, reports state.

Not only this, the new Android Nougat update also brings the 'Double Tap' option on the Recent button, which will enable the Moto Z users to switch between the two most recent apps with just a tap avoiding the hassle of going back and forth every time.

