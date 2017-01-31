Much needed inventions to oust smartphone hassles

Today there are over 5.1 billion mobile subscriptions globally with millions of new subscriptions happening as we speak. There are over 1.79 billion monthly active users on Facebook (as of third quarter of 2016), and we are pretty sure millions of new users are signing up for the service as we speak.

On a similar note, WhatsApp has over 1 billion active users, and Instagram has over 600 million users with the numbers soaring as we speak. These are only a few services that most people use on their smartphones day-in-and-day-out.

And, if the above statistics don’t convince you that smartphones are at the heart of everything (or at least most of the things) we do, we have no idea what will. But, for those who are convinced, we have a question for you.

Are you satisfied with your smartphone regardless of its brand, OS or whatever it is that you consider highly important?

We’d not be stupefied to take NO for an answer. And we are pretty sure, everyone will have their own version of a '“legitimate” explanation. After all, smartphones are “smart” but not perfect.

But what does it take to make things less painful? Well, we try to figure out.

Someone create a universal cable for charging gadgets already One of our colleagues uses a couple of Android phones, an iPhone, a Samsung Smartwatch, a MacBook Air, and a Nikon DSLR. Whoa! Nothing can go wrong with this guy’s life, right? Just in case, you feel the same - wait for it - you’re wrong. Why, you may ask? Also Read: USB Type-C and Apple’s Lightning Connector: Major Differences Explained Well, with many devices come many wires. And, that’s possibly the worst thing that could happen to anyone. Imagine this poor guy’s life carrying a Micro-USB cable, a USB Type-C cable, Apple’s Lightning cable, a MagSafe 2, and a proprietary charger for the DSLR. Boy, that’s one hell of a lot of chargers (and wires), if reckoned. Why can’t there be a universal charger, right? We mean, a single charger that can be used to charge all of the devices. Okay, minus the Smartwatch (that’s a different ballgame). But, why can’t? Note: There are already a few chargers in the market that allow you to charge both Android and iPhones. But, we hope to see them go universal. Better batteries would never hurt Battery life has always been a problem with smartphones. The smarter phones get, the more battery life they consume. And there seems to be nothing that smartphone vendors could do about it. That’s changing slowly now, though. Many vendors are turning towards the energy efficient Snapdragon 625 chipset. And we must admit, the results are quite favorable. But hey there, that’s the case with mid-price smartphones. What about the flagship handsets and most importantly, the ones on the lower end of the spectrum? Well, you know how it is. Also Read: How Do Smartphone Batteries Work and Why Do They Explode? Therefore, better batteries would never hurt. Perhaps, vendors should find a different material other than lithium to manufacture batteries that offer long lasting battery life. Customizable hardware Okay, this is something smartphone vendors should immediately start caring about. Unlike PCs, you don’t get to choose the hardware you want to see on your smartphone. Instead, you will have to settle for whatever the company chooses to offer. And the worst part is if one has to upgrade only a particular feature, for instance, the camera, with everything else remaining the same it is just not possible. The entire smartphone has to be replaced. Now, that’s a painful affair if you don’t like to change phones frequently or can’t afford to buy the latest ones. Also Read: Should You Care About A Modular/Semi-Modular Smartphone Anytime Soon? Keeping this in mind, LG and Lenovo-owned Motorola had launched modular smartphones (not entirely modular, perhaps semi-modular is the word) last year. While the former didn't receive the kind of traction it was expecting, Lenovo’s Moto Z and the Moto Mods did mange to turn a few heads. However, there’s still a long way to go for the tech to go mainstream and most importantly, to become affordable. Durability matters You’ll never know how much it hurts unless you drop a phone, irrespective of what happens to it. Trust us, we are not kidding. And the pain just gets a lot worse if it’s a premium handset. Imagine spending a bomb on a phone that you've been long waiting to get your hands-on, and the very first thing that happens to it is that you drop it only to find a broken screen. One has to admit that the thought itself is scarier than getting a heart attack. How about a smartphone which is durable (like super durable) akin to the good old Nokia handsets?