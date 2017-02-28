MWC 2017: Find out how Moto G5, LG G6, Sony Xperia XZ Premium and Nokia 5 competes with their rivals

LG G6 vs Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Talking about the flagships, LG and Sony has introduced their 2017 high-end Android handsets- the LG G6 and Sony Xperia XZ Premium. Both the handsets will be a delight to smartphone enthusiasts as they offer top-of-the line hardware and best-in-class display technologies. While LG G6 sports 5.7-inch QHD+ FullVision display with Dolby Vision video support, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium flaunts a 5.5-inch 4K HDR display that makes it world's first phone to offer support for 4K HDR technology. Sony also claims that the Triluminos display on the XZ Premium is also 40% brighter than the Xperia Z5 Premium's panel.

Both the handsets also excel in camera department. LG G6 features a dual-rear camera setup that comprises of two 13MP sensors. One of the two has a 125-degree lens to capture wide-angle shots while the other is provided to offer standard shots with 71-degree lens. LG G6 camera also has OIS 2.0. At the front, the smartphone sports a 5MP 100-degree lens to capture wide-angle selfie shots.

Coming on to Sony Xperia XZ Premium, the smartphone packs in a 19MP rear camera that has Sony's new innovative Motion Eye camera technology. The smartphone's 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS CMOS sensor provides 5x faster image scanning and data transfer and records slow-motion videos at 960fps. This means that the captured slow-mo videos will appear be nearly 4X slower than what other camera smartphone can capture. The Xperia XZ Premium also sports a 13MP front camera with 1/3.06-inch Exmor RS sensor. While both the handsets has top-notch camera technologies, Sony seems to be leading the charge here, however we will give our final verdict once we test both the handsets.

Coming on to other aspects, Sony XZ Premium is backed by the latest cutting edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with Adreno 540 GPU and 4GB RAM. LG G6 seems to be losing the CPU game as it is supported by the 2016's flagship Snapdragon 821 chipset that is not comparatively less powerful than the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC.

As far as storage is concerned, Sony Xperia XZ Premium offers 64GB of inbuilt storage with the option to expand the memory by further 256GB via a microSD slot. LG G6 comes with 32GB internal storage with the option to bump it up by up to 2TB via microSD card storage.

There's no such difference in battery department. LG G6 is backed by a 3,300mAh battery unit, while the Sony Xperia XZ premium packs a 3230mAh battery. Both the smartphones run the latest Android 7.0 Nougat OS; however LG has an upper hand here as it comes with company's brand new UX 6.0 that makes it the first non-Pixel phone to support Google Assistant. Another highlight feature of LG G6 is the IP68 -rating for dust and water resistance.