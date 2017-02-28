MWC 2017: Find out how Moto G5, LG G6, Sony Xperia XZ Premium and Nokia 5 competes with their rivals

The latest generation of smartphones from Motorola, LG and Sony has been announced in the ongoing technology conference- MWC 2017 is Barcelona, Spain. The new devices bring improvements in terms of design, hardware, software, features and camera to enhance the mobile computing experience for smartphone enthusiasts.
While Motorola has announced the fifth generation of its popular mid-range handset- Moto G, Sony and LG has showcased what best they has to offer in the flagship series. However the veteran mobile phone maker- Nokia has grabbed all the eye-balls in this year's Mobile World Congress with its range of Android based smartphones and the revamped version of the iconic Nokia 3310 feature phone.
Today we are going to compare the specifications of the above mentioned smartphones with their closest competitors to find out what new they bring to table for consumers. Let's get started.
Nokia 5 vs Moto G5 vs Lenovo K6 Power
The mid-range Moto G5 takes on Nokia 5 as both the handsets are backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 CPU; however Moto G5 takes lead in display, multitasking and storage departments. While Nokia 5 has a bigger display- 5.2-inch compared to the 5-inch screen on Moto G, it offers dated 720p resolution screen compared to the full HD display of Moto G5.
For storage and RAM, Nokia 5 comes with 16GB inbuilt memory and only comes in 2GB RAM variant, whereas Moto G5 offers 32GB internal storage and also has a 3GB RAM variant. Both the smartphones have microSD card support by to 128 GB.
As far as camera goes, both the handsets feature a 13MP rear camera with Phase detection auto-focus (PDAF), however Nokia 5 will better please selfie enthusiasts as it has an 8MP front shooter compared to 5MP front camera on Moto G5.Nokia 5 might also last longer than the Moto G5 as it has a larger 3,000mAh battery unit compared to 2,800mAh battery on the Moto G5.
Both the handsets remind us of the recently launched Lenovo K6 Power, which also runs on the same processor- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset paired with 3GB RAM. The K6 Power is backed by a bigger 4,000mAh battery unit and sports a 5-inch full HD display. Lenovo K6 Power also features Dolby Atmos sound that will enhance the smartphone usage experience while watching full HD videos and playing HD games. The 13 MP rear camera of Lenovo K6 Power is powered by Sony IMX258 Exmor RS sensor and the smartphone has 8MP wide-angle selfie camera. Lenovo K6 Power has 32GB of internal memory, which can be expanded by up to 128GB via microSD card slot. The smartphone support all 4G LTE bands in India as well as VoLTE, Wi-Fi, 3G, Bluetooth and GPS as other connectivity features.
Moto G5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Honor 6X
As expected, Motorola has also announced Moto G5 Plus, which offers a slightly faster chipset- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 paired with 2GB and 4GB RAM options. Moto G5 Plus sports a 5.2-inch Full HD display and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery unit.
The smartphone comes in 16GB, 32GB and 64GB storage variant that can be expanded by up to 128GB via microSD card. The 4G LTE handset runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and will fight the likes of recently announced Honor 6X and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.
Honor 6X sports a bigger 5.5-inch Full HD display compared to 5.2-inch Full HD screen on Moto G5 Plus. The Huawei Honor 6X comes with equally powerful company's in-house HiSilicon Kirin 655 SoC, coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 4 also runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, combined with 2GB/3GB/4GB of RAM.
Honor 6X is a pretty impressive camera device. The smartphone comes with a dual camera setup at the rear with one sensor of 12MP and the other sensor of 2MP which helps in capturing additional depth in photos. On the other hand, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes with a 13MP rear camera and Moto G5 Plus sports a 12MP rear shooter.
LG G6 vs Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Talking about the flagships, LG and Sony has introduced their 2017 high-end Android handsets- the LG G6 and Sony Xperia XZ Premium. Both the handsets will be a delight to smartphone enthusiasts as they offer top-of-the line hardware and best-in-class display technologies. While LG G6 sports 5.7-inch QHD+ FullVision display with Dolby Vision video support, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium flaunts a 5.5-inch 4K HDR display that makes it world's first phone to offer support for 4K HDR technology. Sony also claims that the Triluminos display on the XZ Premium is also 40% brighter than the Xperia Z5 Premium's panel.
Both the handsets also excel in camera department. LG G6 features a dual-rear camera setup that comprises of two 13MP sensors. One of the two has a 125-degree lens to capture wide-angle shots while the other is provided to offer standard shots with 71-degree lens. LG G6 camera also has OIS 2.0. At the front, the smartphone sports a 5MP 100-degree lens to capture wide-angle selfie shots.
Coming on to Sony Xperia XZ Premium, the smartphone packs in a 19MP rear camera that has Sony's new innovative Motion Eye camera technology. The smartphone's 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS CMOS sensor provides 5x faster image scanning and data transfer and records slow-motion videos at 960fps. This means that the captured slow-mo videos will appear be nearly 4X slower than what other camera smartphone can capture. The Xperia XZ Premium also sports a 13MP front camera with 1/3.06-inch Exmor RS sensor. While both the handsets has top-notch camera technologies, Sony seems to be leading the charge here, however we will give our final verdict once we test both the handsets.
Coming on to other aspects, Sony XZ Premium is backed by the latest cutting edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with Adreno 540 GPU and 4GB RAM. LG G6 seems to be losing the CPU game as it is supported by the 2016's flagship Snapdragon 821 chipset that is not comparatively less powerful than the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC.
As far as storage is concerned, Sony Xperia XZ Premium offers 64GB of inbuilt storage with the option to expand the memory by further 256GB via a microSD slot. LG G6 comes with 32GB internal storage with the option to bump it up by up to 2TB via microSD card storage.
There's no such difference in battery department. LG G6 is backed by a 3,300mAh battery unit, while the Sony Xperia XZ premium packs a 3230mAh battery. Both the smartphones run the latest Android 7.0 Nougat OS; however LG has an upper hand here as it comes with company's brand new UX 6.0 that makes it the first non-Pixel phone to support Google Assistant. Another highlight feature of LG G6 is the IP68 -rating for dust and water resistance.
LG G6 and Sony Xperia XZ Premium VS HTC U Ultra
Looking at the specifications of the LG G6 and Sony Xperia XZ Premium, we can say that the handsets will compete with the recently launched HTC U Ultra smartphone that features a 5.7-inch Sapphire glass display at both front and back along with a liquid surface, which gives a 3D effect to the handset. HTC U Ultra also sports a secondary 2-inch display, which is mainly dedicated to the new HTC AI assistant. HTC AI is the HTC Sense Companion that pretty much operates and functions like Apple's Siri and Google Assistant.
HTC U Ultra is powered by the same quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset that powers up the LG G6. The CPU is coupled with 4GB of RAM. The U Ultra has been launched in India in 64GB inbuilt storage variant that is expandable by up to 2TB via microSD card.
For photography, the smartphone has a 12-UltraPixel rear camera with 1.55-micron pixels. The camera setup has a BSI sensor that supports laser + phase detection autofocus, optical image stabilization, and is accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash. HTC U Ultra sports a 16MP front camera with an UltraPixel mode.
LG G6, Sony Xperia XZ Premium and the HTC U Ultra offers fingerprint sensors and support 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS and all other required connectivity features.
For audio, HTC U Ultra comes with HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi edition stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio support, as well as 3D Audio recording support with 4 microphones. LG G6 features a high-performance Quad DAC and Sony Xperia XZ Premium comes with Hi-Res audio supported by Digital Sound Enhancement Engine, Digital Noise Cancelling (DNC) technology and S-Force Front Surround audio technology.
HTC U Ultra is powered by a 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, compared to LG G6's 3,300mAh battery unit and Sony Xperia XZ Premium's 3,230mAh battery package.
Verdict
So now you have a better idea of how the latest generation of LG, Sony and Motorola handsets compare with their rivals as far as specification are concerned. We will compare their real-life performance to give a final verdict once these handsets make it to the Indian soil.