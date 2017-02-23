MWC 2017: Devices expected to launch at the event

Mobile World Congress (MWC) is the biggest tech events that happen every year in Barcelona, Spain. It is one of the highly-anticipated events by Android fans as many flagship models will be unveiled at the event. This time, the Nokia smartphone launches are eagerly expected by everyone.

There are many changes in the pattern of launches that will happen at this tech event this year. One key change is from Samsung as the Galaxy S8 won't be unveiled this month. Having said that, we have come up with a roundup of the devices that we expect to see at the MWC 2017 by several manufacturers. Scroll down to know the various launches that are expected to happen in the coming days from here.

BlackBerry BlackBerry Mercury, which hit the tech headlines a few weeks back is all set to be launched at the MWC 2017. The device was confirmed at the CES 2017 last month. Made by TCL, this smartphone has been teased to be designed in-house by BlackBerry. The launch will happen on February 25, at the pre-MWC event. The name Mercury isn't the final moniker but just a codename. For now, we know that the Mercury will arrive with a 4.5-inch display, 3GB RAM, Snapdragon 625 processor, and a 3,400mAh battery. It is likely to bring the iconic QWERTY keyboard and feature the fingerprint scanner embedded in the keyboard's space bar. LG LG has already confirmed that its flagship G6 smartphone will be announced at an event on February 26. So long, we have seen many renders and leaks of this smartphone revealing its design, looks, specs, and features. The LG G6 has a good scope right now as the Galaxy S8 will not be launched at least for another month. This time, we expect the LG flagship to arrive with a 5.7-inch QHD+ display with an unusual aspect ratio of 18:9. The device is teased to be water resistant, fitted with heat pipes for better heat dissipation, and arrive with a dual-lens 13MP rear camera. Nokia Nokia branded smartphones are one of the highlights of this year's MWC. Made by HMD Global, we expect an array of phones to be launched on Sunday. The list includes Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and the iconic Nokia 3310. The flagship Nokia 8 and Nokia P1 are not expected to be launched at the event in Barcelona. Withings owned by Nokia has already announced that the event will be live streamed. The company is also expected to launch health-related devices at the event. Samsung Samsung is of course hosting an event on February 26 at MWC 2017, but it won't unveil the Galaxy S8. The company is likely to announce the Galaxy Tab S3 equipped with a stylus and keyboard at the event. The render of this tablet shows LTE symbol on the status bar, tipping the support for LTE connectivity. For now, we know that this tablet will feature a 9.7-inch Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 820 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity. Besides the Galaxy Tab S3, the company will also let out when the Galaxy S8 will be unveiled, which should fall sometime in March. Lenovo/Motorola Lenovo owned Motorola is hosting a press conference on February 26 where the company is expected to announce the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus smartphones. We do expect the company to announce 12 new Moto Mods as well, going by the recent reports. The Moto G5 Plus has been surfacing in rumors and speculations revealing all the possible details. Lately, we even saw the Moto G5 in full glory. Huawei Huawei has big announcements to make at the MWC 2017. The company is all set to unveil its flagship P10 and P10 Plus at the tech show. The P10 Plus is believed to be the curved screen display variant of the P10. The potential specs we expect include a 5.5-inch QHD display, in-house octa-core Kirin 960 processor, 4GB RAM and two variants of storage. There is a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant also in the speculations. Besides this, Huawei will take the wraps off the Watch 2 with support for LTE and the MediaPad T3 tablet at the tech show. Sony Sony is all set to announce its flagship Xperia X2 smartphone on February 27. Sony might launch one to four phones at the show and the Xperia XA (2017) is also expected to be in the list. The other two phones are said to have the model numbers G3112 and G3121. One of the devices from Sony is said to feature MediaTek's P25 SoC. HTC As of now, there is no confirmation from HTC regarding the MWC 2017, but we can expect the company to unveil the HTC teaser video showing devices such as HTC Vive headset and a few others. If there is going to be any smartphone, we can expect the lately leaked One X10 and a few mid-range Desire phones to be announced. Gionee Gionee has already sent invites for the launch of A1 and A1 Plus smartphones to be launched at the MWC 2017 show on Monday. These phones were also leaked in live images. Going by the rumors, we expect the Gionee A1 to feature a 5.5-inch FHD display and run on Android 7.0 Nougat. It is likely to feature 4GB RAM, a fingerprint scanner, physical home button, and 64GB storage capacity with support for expandable storage. We can get to know more details about both A1 and A1 Plus at the launch event. Alcatel Alcatel is hosting an event on Monday to launch a slew of five smartphones. One of these phones is the company's flagship model Idol 5. There are rumors that the Idol 5 Pro could also be unveiled at the event with modular functionality similar to that of Moto Z. Moreover, MWC is the usual time when Alcatel would unveil the Idol series phones. Acer At the MWC 2017, Acer has revealed that it will be launching a couple of smartphones and a wearable device as well. The company's EMEA President confirmed that they will launch these products at the event next week. Moreover, it was assured that these smartphones will be worthy enough to make a statement in the Android smartphone market. Asus Asus is likely to announce the ZenFone Go 3 smartphone priced competitively at the event. The smartphone is said to arrive with a 5-inch HD display and make use of a Snapdragon 410 SoC along with 32GB RAM. The device is believed to have a 13MP main snapper and a 5MP selfie camera as well. Apart from this phone, we expect the company to unveil the sequel to the Chromebook Flip likely to be called Flip C101. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. Oppo Oppo has already confirmed that it will announce the 5x smartphone photography technology at the MWC. This technology will give users the ability to capture highly detailed images. The company is yet to clarify if this tech will debut on any specific smartphone. We need to wait until Monday to know more. ZTE/Nubia ZTE has confirmed that the company will unveil a Gigabit Phone next week in Barcelona, but there has been no press conference arranged for the same. ZTE has scrapped the Hawkeye phone from Kickstarter campaign, so we can expect the same to be relaunched with different specs. Moreover, a smartwatch based on Android Wear has been hitting the rumors lately, but this is yet to be confirmed. The company's sub-brand Nubia has sent invites, so we can expect that it will unveil new devices.