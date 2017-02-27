MWC 2017: Smartphones and gadgets announced so far [developing]

The latest edition of Mobile World Congress has been concluded in Spain, Barcelona and gave us a glimpse of what the biggest mobile makers has to offer to smartphone enthusiasts. The show was stocked full of high-end smartphones from the house of Samsung, LG, Motorola, Huawei, etc. and even introduced the most anticipated Nokia smartphones to the world.
Fret not if you missed something because we have created an entire list of the smartphones introduced during this year's Mobile World Congress (2017). This is your one-stop place to discover everything that unfolded at the biggest mobile show of the year. Here you go.
Nokia 3310
- 2.4 Inch QVGA Display
- MicroSD Upto 32GB
- Dual Normal SIM
- 2MP Camera With LED Flash
- FM Radio
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth 3.0 With SLAM
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- 1200 MAh Battery
Nokia 3
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 450 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GBGB RAM, 16GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM / Single SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, 1.12um pixel size
- 8MP autofocus front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, 1.12um pixel size
- 4G LTE
- 2650mAh battery
Nokia 6
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Nokia 5
- 5.2 Inch HD IPS Display
- Android Nougat
- 1.2 GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Single Speaker
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Dolby Digital
- 3000mAh Battery
LG G6
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display
- Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash, OIS 2.0
- 5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- Water, dust resistant (IP68)
- 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, Dolby Vision
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Huawei P10
- 5.1-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LCD 2.5d curved Gorilla Glass 5 display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, Leica lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,200 mAh battery with fast charging
Huawei P10 Plus
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LCD 2.5d curved Gorilla Glass 5 display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.0
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,750mAh battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto G5 Plus
- 5.2 Inch FHD Display With Gorilla Glass 3
- 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor
- 2/3/4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- 12 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Water Repellent Coating
- Turbo Charging
- 3000 MAh Battery
BlackBerry KEYone
- 4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) display with 433 PPI
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB of RAM
- 32GB of internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- 4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- 12MP of rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP of front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3505mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Motorola Moto G5
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB /3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with OmniVision OV5693 sensor
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Front-ported loudspeaker
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- 2800mAh battery with 10W rapid charging
Samsung Galaxy Book Windows 10 2-in-1 with S Pen
- 10.6-inch (1920×1280) FHD TFT display
- 2.6GHz Dual Core 7th Gen Intel Core m3 processor
- 4GBRAM, 64GB /128GB eMMC, microSD up to 256GB
- Windows 10
- 5MP front camera
- 4G LTE Cat.6 (Optional)
- 30.4W battery with up to 10 hours of battery life, Fast Charging
Samsung Galaxy Book 12 inch
- 10.6-inch (1920×1280) FHD TFT display
- 3.1GHz Dual Core 7th Gen Intel Core i5 processor,
- 4GB RAM with 128GB SSD
- 8GB RAM with 256GB SSD
- microSD up to 256GB
- Windows 10
- 13MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G LTE Cat.6 (Optional)
- 39.04W battery with up to 10.5 hours of battery life, Fast Charging
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 (2017)
- 9.7-inch (2048×1536 pixel) QXGA Super AMOLED display
- 2.15GHz quad-core Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE (optional)
- 6000mAh battery with Fast Charging
Samsung Gear VR
Samsung Gear VR with controller offers 42mm lenses with 101-degree field of view and comes with advanced distortion correction technology to minimize motion sickness. Samsung's latest VR offering supports both micro USB and USB Type-C port with a converter bundled in the package. The new Gear VR with controller measures 207.8 x 122.5 x 98.6mm and weighs 345 grams. The product is compatible with Galaxy S7, S7 edge, Note 5, S6 edge+, S6 and S6 edge.
HP Pro X2 612 G2
- 12-inch (1920 x 1280) Full HD display with Gorilla Glass
- Intel's Pentium, Core M3, i5, and i7 with integrated Intel HD Graphics 615
- 8GB RAM
- Up to a 512GB (removable) SSD
- Windows 10
- USB Type-C port
- USB 3.0 port
- SIM card slot