MWC 2017: Smartphones and gadgets announced so far [developing]

The latest edition of Mobile World Congress has been concluded in Spain, Barcelona and gave us a glimpse of what the biggest mobile makers has to offer to smartphone enthusiasts. The show was stocked full of high-end smartphones from the house of Samsung, LG, Motorola, Huawei, etc. and even introduced the most anticipated Nokia smartphones to the world.

Fret not if you missed something because we have created an entire list of the smartphones introduced during this year's Mobile World Congress (2017). This is your one-stop place to discover everything that unfolded at the biggest mobile show of the year. Here you go.

Nokia 3310





Complete Specs of Nokia 3310

Key Specs

2.4 Inch QVGA Display

MicroSD Upto 32GB

Dual Normal SIM

2MP Camera With LED Flash

FM Radio

MP3 Player

Bluetooth 3.0 With SLAM

Nokia Series 30+ OS

1200 MAh Battery

Nokia 3

Complete Specs of Nokia 3

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 450 nits brightness

1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU

2GBGB RAM, 16GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM / Single SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, 1.12um pixel size

8MP autofocus front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, 1.12um pixel size

4G LTE

2650mAh battery

Nokia 6

Complete Specs of Nokia 6

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB / 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3000mAh built-in battery

Nokia 5

Complete Specs of Nokia 5

Key Specs

5.2 Inch HD IPS Display

Android Nougat

1.2 GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Single Speaker

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Dolby Digital

3000mAh Battery



LG G6

Complete Specs of LG G6

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display

Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash, OIS 2.0

5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens

Fingerprint sensor

Water, dust resistant (IP68)

32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, Dolby Vision

4G LTE

3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0



Huawei P10

Complete Specs of Huawei P10

Key Specs

5.1-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LCD 2.5d curved Gorilla Glass 5 display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, Leica lens

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3,200 mAh battery with fast charging

Huawei P10 Plus



Complete Specs of Huawei P10 Plus

Key Specs

5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LCD 2.5d curved Gorilla Glass 5 display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.0

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3,750mAh battery with fast charging

Motorola Moto G5 Plus

Complete Specs of Moto G5 Plus

Key Specs

5.2 Inch FHD Display With Gorilla Glass 3

2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor

2/3/4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

12 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5 MP Front Camera

VoLTE/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

Bluetooth 4.2

Water Repellent Coating

Turbo Charging

3000 MAh Battery

BlackBerry KEYone



Complete Specs of BlackBerry KEYone

Key Specs

4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) display with 433 PPI

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

3GB of RAM

32GB of internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

12MP of rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP of front-facing camera

4G LTE

3505mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

Motorola Moto G5

Complete Specs of Moto G5

Key Specs

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB /3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with OmniVision OV5693 sensor

Water repellent nano-coating

Front-ported loudspeaker

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

2800mAh battery with 10W rapid charging



Samsung Galaxy Book Windows 10 2-in-1 with S Pen

Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy Book

Key Specs

10.6-inch (1920×1280) FHD TFT display

2.6GHz Dual Core 7th Gen Intel Core m3 processor

4GBRAM, 64GB /128GB eMMC, microSD up to 256GB

Windows 10

5MP front camera

4G LTE Cat.6 (Optional)

30.4W battery with up to 10 hours of battery life, Fast Charging

Samsung Galaxy Book 12 inch

Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy Book 12 inch

Key Specs

10.6-inch (1920×1280) FHD TFT display

3.1GHz Dual Core 7th Gen Intel Core i5 processor,

4GB RAM with 128GB SSD

8GB RAM with 256GB SSD

microSD up to 256GB

Windows 10

13MP auto focus rear camera

5MP front camera

4G LTE Cat.6 (Optional)

39.04W battery with up to 10.5 hours of battery life, Fast Charging





Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 (2017)

Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Key Specs

9.7-inch (2048×1536 pixel) QXGA Super AMOLED display

2.15GHz quad-core Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE (optional)

6000mAh battery with Fast Charging

Samsung Gear VR

Complete Specs of Samsung Gear VR

Key Specs

Samsung Gear VR with controller offers 42mm lenses with 101-degree field of view and comes with advanced distortion correction technology to minimize motion sickness. Samsung's latest VR offering supports both micro USB and USB Type-C port with a converter bundled in the package. The new Gear VR with controller measures 207.8 x 122.5 x 98.6mm and weighs 345 grams. The product is compatible with Galaxy S7, S7 edge, Note 5, S6 edge+, S6 and S6 edge.

HP Pro X2 612 G2

Complete Specs of HP Pro X2 612 G2

Key Specs