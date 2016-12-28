Nokia D1C to Arrive with Android Nougat Pre-installed, CES 2017 Launch Possible

Even before the widely rumored Nokia Android smartphones could hit the market, there have been innumerable curiosities and buzzes surrounding the release that are making rounds on the web. In our earlier report, we had reported that the Nokia E1 and Nokia D1 sketched images have surfaced online giving a rough outline on the look and a few more specifications of the smartphones. Before the news could fade, here comes another one, which suggests that one of the Nokia phones will sport Android 7.0 Nougat, and it is supposedly the Nokia D1C.

Considering the new leaked images and rumored specs of the Nokia D1C, the smartphone appears to come pre-installed with Android 7.0 Nougat and will be apparently announced at the CES 2017 event to be held in Las Vegas next week.

As per the specs are concerned, Nokia D1C might come in two variants, one being the flagship one and the other being a budget handset. Out of which, the less-expensive one will sport a 5-inch display, whereas the other one will sport a 5.5-inch display, and will be available in three color variants including Black, Gold, and White.

Leaked images suggest that the Nokia smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 600 chip, combined with Adreno 505 GPU and Cortex A53 CPU. The handset might also come packed with 4GB RAM along with 64GB of internal storage capacity. Not only this, rumors are such that the high-end device will come with a fingerprint sensor home key, which will not be the case with the budget phone.

Going through all the minute details of the leaked pictures, the upcoming Nokia D1C phone might be equipped with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera, and will be priced starting Rs. 13,600 approximately.

