Nokia 3 now available in India at Rs. 9,499: Threat to best budget smartphones

The much-awaited Nokia 3 made has finally made its way to the Indian market. The entry-level smartphone is priced aggressively at Rs.9,499 and it has already created quite a big fan base in India.

With decent specs at a low cost, it may take on other smartphones from popular brands, which offer similar features but carry a higher price tag.

To start with design, the Nokia 3 is designed ergonomically with curved edges, which gives it a great look, somewhat premium as well. It is also great for one hand usage. Talking about the specs, it is powered by a MediaTek 6737 Octa-core processor, coupled with 2GB RAM, and 16GB native storage, which can be further expanded using microSD card slot.

The smartphone runs on Android Nougat out-of-the-box, and packs Google Assistant as well. As for the optics it features an 8MP camera on front and rear side accompanied by auto-focus and f/2.0 aperture value. Powering the device is a 2,650mAh Li-Ion non-removable battery.

With an impressive design, build quality, along with decent specs, Nokia 3 is surely a threat to other budget smartphones. However, to give you some perspective here we have listed the best budget smartphones that are also available in the Indian market.

Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega Buy At price of Rs 11,490

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.3GHz Quad-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Intex Elyt E7 Buy At price of Rs 7,999

Key Features

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display

1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB LDDR3 RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4020mAh battery Yu Yureka Black Buy At price of Rs 8,999

Key Features 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery Lava Z10 3GB RAM Buy At price of Rs 8,990

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Full Lamination display

1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) based Star OS 3.3

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2650mAh battery Meizu M5 32GB Buy At price of Rs 10,499

Key Features

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 1000: 1 contrast ratio

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with FlyMe OS

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3070mAh battery Micromax Canvas 2 2017 Buy At price of Rs 11,999

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 400 nits brightness

1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery Motorola Moto G5 Buy At price of Rs 10,999

Key Features

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2800mAh battery with rapid charging Panasonic Eluga Ray Max Buy At price of Rs 10,499

Key Features

5.2 Inch FHD IPS Curved Glass Display

1.4GHz Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With LED FLash

8MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 4.0

3000mAh Battery ZTE Blade A2 Plus Buy At price of Rs 11,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Lenovo K6 Power 4GB RAM Buy At Price of Rs 8,999

Key Features

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Buy At Price of Rs 10,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDA

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery