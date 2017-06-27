Nokia 3 now available in India at Rs. 9,499: Threat to best budget smartphones

The much-awaited Nokia 3 made has finally made its way to the Indian market. The entry-level smartphone is priced aggressively at Rs.9,499 and it has already created quite a big fan base in India.
With decent specs at a low cost, it may take on other smartphones from popular brands, which offer similar features but carry a higher price tag.
To start with design, the Nokia 3 is designed ergonomically with curved edges, which gives it a great look, somewhat premium as well. It is also great for one hand usage. Talking about the specs, it is powered by a MediaTek 6737 Octa-core processor, coupled with 2GB RAM, and 16GB native storage, which can be further expanded using microSD card slot.
SEE ALSO: Pre-GST Sale: Upto 50% discounts on best smartphones
The smartphone runs on Android Nougat out-of-the-box, and packs Google Assistant as well. As for the optics it features an 8MP camera on front and rear side accompanied by auto-focus and f/2.0 aperture value. Powering the device is a 2,650mAh Li-Ion non-removable battery.
With an impressive design, build quality, along with decent specs, Nokia 3 is surely a threat to other budget smartphones. However, to give you some perspective here we have listed the best budget smartphones that are also available in the Indian market.
Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega
Buy At price of Rs 11,490
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Intex Elyt E7
Buy At price of Rs 7,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB LDDR3 RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4020mAh battery
Yu Yureka Black
Buy At price of Rs 8,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Lava Z10 3GB RAM
Buy At price of Rs 8,990
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Full Lamination display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) based Star OS 3.3
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
Meizu M5 32GB
Buy At price of Rs 10,499
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 1000: 1 contrast ratio
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with FlyMe OS
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3070mAh battery
Micromax Canvas 2 2017
Buy At price of Rs 11,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 400 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery
Motorola Moto G5
Buy At price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with rapid charging
Panasonic Eluga Ray Max
Buy At price of Rs 10,499
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch FHD IPS Curved Glass Display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With LED FLash
- 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.0
- 3000mAh Battery
ZTE Blade A2 Plus
Buy At price of Rs 11,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Lenovo K6 Power 4GB RAM
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDA
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery