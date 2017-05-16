Nokia 3310 (2017) Feature Phone Launched in India at Rs. 3310: Threat to major budget smartphones

The iconic Nokia 3310 is back to bring nostalgia to the fans. We say this as the Nokia 3310 (2017) has been released in India at a price of Rs. 3,310.

The Nokia feature phone that has been launched in India today will go on sale in the country starting from May 18. It will be available in different color variants including Yellow, Warm Red, Grey, and Dark Blue with a matte finish.

The device features the classic numeric keypad as seen in the original Nokia 3310 that went official in the early 2000s. Also, this phone brings back the snake game to the users.

Take a look at the competition that the Nokia 3310 will give to the other budget smartphones in the market.

