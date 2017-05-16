Nokia 3310 (2017) Feature Phone Launched in India at Rs. 3310: Threat to major budget smartphones

The iconic Nokia 3310 is back to bring nostalgia to the fans. We say this as the Nokia 3310 (2017) has been released in India at a price of Rs. 3,310.
The Nokia feature phone that has been launched in India today will go on sale in the country starting from May 18. It will be available in different color variants including Yellow, Warm Red, Grey, and Dark Blue with a matte finish.
The device features the classic numeric keypad as seen in the original Nokia 3310 that went official in the early 2000s. Also, this phone brings back the snake game to the users.
Take a look at the competition that the Nokia 3310 will give to the other budget smartphones in the market.
Micromax Bharat 2
Buy At Price of Rs 3,449
Key specs
- 4-inch (800 x 480 pixels) WVGA display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor
- 512MB RAM
- 4GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 2MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 0.3MP (VGA) front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1300mAh battery
Samsung Z2
Buy At Price of Rs 4,650
Key specs
- 4-inch (800 × 480 pixels) WVGA TFT display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Tizen OS 2.4
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- VGA front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1500mAh battery
Panasonic P75
Buy At Price of Rs 4,754
Key specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6580 processor with Mali 400 MP2 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Sail UI
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 3G
- 5000mAh battery
Lyf Flame 7
Buy At Price of Rs 2,099
Key specs
- 4-inch (480 x 800 pixels) WVGA TN display with Asahi Dragontrail Glass protection
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadrum 9830A processor with Mali-400 MP2 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE / 3G HSPA+
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 1750mAh battery
Gionee P5 Mini
Buy At Price of Rs 4,299
Key specs
- 4.5 Inch FWVGA IPS Oncell Touch Screen Display
- 1.3GHz Quad Core Processor
- 1 GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 5 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2 MP Front Camera
- 3G
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.0/FM
- 1850 MAh Battery
Micromax Vdeo 1
Buy At Price of Rs 4,440
Key specs
- 4 Inch WVGA IPS Touchscreen Display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- FM Radio
- MicroSD Support
- Jio SIM Pre-Bundled
- 1600mAh Battery
Micromax Bolt Q381
Buy At Price of Rs 3,499
Key specs
- 5 inch FWVGA Display
- 1 GB RAM
- 8 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 32 GB
- SC7731G Processor
- 5MP Rear Camera
- 0.3MP Front Camera
- 2000 mAh Battery
Lyf Flame 8
Buy At Price of Rs 4,199
Key specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display
- 1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2000mAh battery
Panasonic P66 Mega
Buy At Price of Rs 5,000
Key specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-Core 64-bit processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with MicroSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 3G HSPA+
- 3200mAh battery