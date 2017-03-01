Nokia 3310 relaunch; this is how the internet reacts

Nokia 3310 (2017) has captivated a segment of fans with its retro looks, snake game, and other capabilities. Remember, we say a segment as not are impressed by this relaunched old-school phone.
After focusing on the release date, new features et al, a different idea struck our mind at GizBot. We have decided to come up with an idea of how the internet reacts to the latest feature phone from Nokia. Keep scrolling to know if you too think this way.
Also Read: Was Nokia 3310 India release teased by Flipkart
#LoMásVisto Los memes por el posible regreso a la venta del Nokia 3310 ￼￼https://t.co/T9LLIztK2A pic.twitter.com/cxDvOUvX7N The old-school phone was a tough challenger to Chuck Norris too. The Nokia 3310 is coming back. For real. https://t.co/ZGpBEsXBla pic.twitter.com/nD6jeNhFPr I just dropped my Nokia and see the result. The new Nokia 3310 made me puke... New Nokia 3310 looks interesting. Still, I feel it isn't appealing to me after all. Sumsung, Motorola, Android phone k to din hote hy, Nokia's fame will never fade away because of smartphones. 10 Valid Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Buy the New Nokia 3310 Phone Nokia fans might have to think again before buying the new Nokia 3310. The Nokia 3310 is too durable that it may not explode, but create a real explosion on being dropped. Before Pokemon Go and Candy Crush, it was the Snake game that made people go crazy. The old-school Nokia 3310 was too durable even if you hit it with an iron rod. This is what happens if you throw the phone. I'm pretty sure this might not happen with the Nokia 3310. Perhaps, this was also possible.
Chuck Norris Vs Nokia
Shit I dropped my Nokia
.
.
..rainbows of nostalgia.
Still not buying it.#Nokia3310
Nah! Still not buying it
Sahib
Nokia 3310 ka to zamana hota hy.. 😂
To put it simple, its indestructible
Read More: https://t.co/lBSdndoo6z pic.twitter.com/4g8pqSVVzB
Maybe, its good to think twice
It won't explode, but create an explosion
Ahh! Snake game
Nokia 3310, the other name for durability
Now, that's an awful landing
I'm afraid this won't happen
Nokia 3310 canons
#LoMásVisto Los memes por el posible regreso a la venta del Nokia 3310 ￼￼https://t.co/T9LLIztK2A pic.twitter.com/cxDvOUvX7N— capitalmexico.com.mx (@CapitalMexico) February 19, 2017
The old-school phone was a tough challenger to Chuck Norris too.
The Nokia 3310 is coming back. For real. https://t.co/ZGpBEsXBla pic.twitter.com/nD6jeNhFPr— heat & heatworld.com (@heatworld) February 19, 2017
I just dropped my Nokia and see the result.
The new Nokia 3310 made me puke...
New Nokia 3310 looks interesting. Still, I feel it isn't appealing to me after all.
Sumsung, Motorola, Android phone k to din hote hy,
Nokia's fame will never fade away because of smartphones.
10 Valid Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Buy the New Nokia 3310 Phone
Nokia fans might have to think again before buying the new Nokia 3310.
The Nokia 3310 is too durable that it may not explode, but create a real explosion on being dropped.
Before Pokemon Go and Candy Crush, it was the Snake game that made people go crazy.
The old-school Nokia 3310 was too durable even if you hit it with an iron rod.
This is what happens if you throw the phone.
I'm pretty sure this might not happen with the Nokia 3310.
Perhaps, this was also possible.