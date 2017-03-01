Nokia 3310 relaunch; this is how the internet reacts

Do you feel the same about the Nokia 3310?

By:

Nokia 3310 (2017) has captivated a segment of fans with its retro looks, snake game, and other capabilities. Remember, we say a segment as not are impressed by this relaunched old-school phone.

Nokia 3310 relaunch; this is how the internet reacts

After focusing on the release date, new features et al, a different idea struck our mind at GizBot. We have decided to come up with an idea of how the internet reacts to the latest feature phone from Nokia. Keep scrolling to know if you too think this way.

Also Read: Was Nokia 3310 India release teased by Flipkart

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Chuck Norris Vs Nokia

The old-school phone was a tough challenger to Chuck Norris too.

Shit I dropped my Nokia

I just dropped my Nokia and see the result.

Nah! Still not buying it

New Nokia 3310 looks interesting. Still, I feel it isn't appealing to me after all.

To put it simple, its indestructible

Nokia's fame will never fade away because of smartphones.

Maybe, its good to think twice

Nokia fans might have to think again before buying the new Nokia 3310.

via GIPHY

It won't explode, but create an explosion

The Nokia 3310 is too durable that it may not explode, but create a real explosion on being dropped.

Source

via GIPHY

Ahh! Snake game

Before Pokemon Go and Candy Crush, it was the Snake game that made people go crazy.

Source

via GIPHY

Nokia 3310, the other name for durability

The old-school Nokia 3310 was too durable even if you hit it with an iron rod.

Source

 

Now, that's an awful landing

Now, that's an awful landing

This is what happens if you throw the phone.

Source

I'm afraid this won't happen

I'm afraid this won't happen

I'm pretty sure this might not happen with the Nokia 3310.

Source

Nokia 3310 canons

Nokia 3310 canons

Perhaps, this was also possible.

Source

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!



Gallery   |   14 Photos
Nokia 3310 (2017)

Read More About nokia | nokia 3310 | news | mobiles | feature phones

Other articles published on Mar 2, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers