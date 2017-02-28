Nokia 3310 (2017) vs Nokia 3310 (2000): Everything that changed in 17 years

Nokia 3310 (2017) variant has created a buzz in the smartphone space already. HMD unveiled the most awaited Nokia 3310 modern version at the Mobile World Congress, alongside the Android devices - Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 global variant.

Pictures of Nokia 3310 (2017) have become absolutely viral and has already started making rounds on the web. Looking at the images, it can't be denied that Nokia 3310 (2000) version and the new one differ in many ways.

Nokia 3310 (2017) has absolutely no similarity with the previous model. To note a few, the earlier device was a feature phone, while the new one bears Android operating system. Well, there is so many other difference as well.

We at GizBot have come up with all the differences that the new Nokia 3310 device comes with when compared to the previous announced Nokia 3310 (2000) model. Let's find out the major differences between the new and old Nokia 3310 device.

Design and Display When compared to the earlier version of Nokia 3310, the new model bears a sleaker look and is also looks very light weight. While on the other hand Nokia 3310 (2000) variant is a much heavier device. The previously announce Nokia 3310, if you remember, comes in the "typical navy blue" color, while the upgraded version on the Nokia 3310 will be available in several color options like - yellow, red, matt blue and more. As per the display, the new Nokia 3310 sports a bigger display screen. Nokia 3310 (2017) model comes packed with a 2.4-inch display screen with color LCD, while the older version sports a 1.5-inch display with monochrome LCD. Camera Back in 2000, forget front-facing camera, having a rear camera was a distanced dream. Nokia 3310 (2000) model didn't have a camera, while on the other hand, the newer version may come packed with a 2MP rear camera with LED flash. Well, what else do you expect in Rs. 3,500? Connectivity Nokia 3310 (2000) variant included limited connectivity options like - dual band GSM 900/1800MHz. While on the other hand, the Nokia 3310 (2017) model include several connectivity options like - dual band GMS 900/1800MHz, Micro-USB, Bluetooth, 3.5mm jack, microSD, and FM radio. It should be noted, both the devices only support 2G, and hence, no 3G or 4G connections will be available. Battery and Storage It can't be denied that Nokia 3310 (2000) variant was the best battery phone ever and was backed by 900mAh removable battery, which promises 55 hours standby, 2.5 hours talk time. On the other hand, Nokia 3310 (2017) juices its power from a 1200mAh removable battery, which as per HMD offer 31 days standby time and 22 hours talk time. Storage wise, the new Nokia 3310 come packed with 16MB storage capacity. Price and Availability The old Nokia 3310 was one of the most affordable devices ever, and was priced at around Rs. 2,710. While, Nokia 3310 (2017) variant is expected to be available at Rs. 3,500 and is going to go on sale in India at around Q2 2017.