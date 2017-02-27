Nokia 3310 Dual SIM launched: Competition alert for entry-level Android phones in India

Nokia 3310 (2017) has been announced at the MWC 2017 along with the Android smartphones - Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6. This new feature phone is the re-designed variant of the original model launched back in 2000.

Apart from the improved design, this new phone has a customized user interface and a 2.4-inch QVGA polarized display. Also, the device features a 2MP rear snapper with LED flash and expandable storage up to 32GB. The downside of this phone is its 16MB storage capacity and support for just 2G connectivity.

The new Nokia 3310 comes with Opera Mini that facilitates basic web browsing. The major highlight of this phone is its long lasting battery life. As per the company, the device is claimed to render 31 days of standby time and 22 hours of talk time. The iconic snake game is also a part of this phone.

The Nokia 3310 (2017) will be priced around Rs. 4,000 in India. At this price point, there are many entry-level Android smartphones available for purchase. While the battery life of such smartphones is a major concern for most users, buying the relaunched Nokia feature phone will be a good decision. Here are some entry-level Android phones that will face the threat due to the relaunch of the Nokia 3310.

