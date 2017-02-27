Nokia 3310 Dual SIM launched: Competition alert for entry-level Android phones in India

Nokia 3310 (2017) has been announced at the MWC 2017 along with the Android smartphones - Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6. This new feature phone is the re-designed variant of the original model launched back in 2000.
Apart from the improved design, this new phone has a customized user interface and a 2.4-inch QVGA polarized display. Also, the device features a 2MP rear snapper with LED flash and expandable storage up to 32GB. The downside of this phone is its 16MB storage capacity and support for just 2G connectivity.
The new Nokia 3310 comes with Opera Mini that facilitates basic web browsing. The major highlight of this phone is its long lasting battery life. As per the company, the device is claimed to render 31 days of standby time and 22 hours of talk time. The iconic snake game is also a part of this phone.
The Nokia 3310 (2017) will be priced around Rs. 4,000 in India. At this price point, there are many entry-level Android smartphones available for purchase. While the battery life of such smartphones is a major concern for most users, buying the relaunched Nokia feature phone will be a good decision. Here are some entry-level Android phones that will face the threat due to the relaunch of the Nokia 3310.
Celkon Diamond Pop
Key Specs
- A 4.5-inch TFT display with a resolution of 480 x 854 pixels
- Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
- Quad core, 1 GHz CPU
- 8 GB Internal Memory
- 5 MP Primary Camera
- 3.2 MP Front Camera
- Li-ion 1600 mAh Battery
Lava A55
Key Specs
- 4 Inch WVGA TFT Touchscreen Display
- Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 1.2 GHz Quad Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- VGA Front Camera
- 3G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.0/FM Radio
- 1550 MAh Battery
Micromax Vdeo 1
Key Specs
- 4-inch (800×480) WVGA IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB via microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 5MP rear camera with LED flash
- 2MP front camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
- 1600mAh battery
Swipe Konnect Grand
Key Specs
- 5 Inch FWVGA Touchscreen Display
- 1.2 GHz Quad Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 5 MP Rear Camera With Flash
- 2MP Front Camera
- 3G
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- Sandstone Back Finish
- FM Radio
- 3000mAh Battery
Karbonn Titanium Vista 4G
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display
- 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory with up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2300mAh battery
Zen Admire Dragon
Key Specs
- 5.00 inches Screen
- Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 8 GB Internal Memory
- 1 GB RAM
- Yes microSD, up to 32 GB
- Li - Ion 2500 mAh Battery
Lava A76 Plus
Key Specs
- 4.5 Inch FWVGA TFT Touchscreen Display
- 1.5 GHz Quad Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 3G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.0/FM Radio
- 1850 MAh Battery
Karbonn K9 Smart 4G
Key Specs
- 5 Inch FWVGA Touch Screen Display
- 1.2GHz Quad Core MediaTek Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 5 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth
- FM Radio
- 2300 MAh Battery
Intex Aqua E4
Key Specs
- 4-inch (800 x 480 pixels) WVGA TFT display
- 1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 2MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 1800mAh battery
Lyf Wind 7i
Key Specs
- 5 Inch HD IPS Display With 294 PPI
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core MSM8909 Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 8MP Rear Camera With Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.0
- 2250 MAh Battery