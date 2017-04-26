Nokia 3310 listed online at Rs 3,899 in India: Threat to smartphones under Rs 5,000

The Nokia 3310 is all set to be released in the global markets sometime this quarter. When it comes to the Indian market, the Nokia feature phone will be released in May, claims an earlier report.

Lately, we came across a listing on one of the online retailers that shows that the Nokia 3310, which was unveiled at the MWC 2017 in February will be priced at Rs. 3,899.

The listing claims that the smartphone will enter pre-booking on May 5 and will go on sale on May 19. However, there is no official confirmation from Nokia regarding the availability of the Nokia 3310 (2017).

In the current market scenario, when Micromax and Reliance Jio are all set to unveil 4G VoLTE feature phones at competitive price ranges, the Nokia 3310 likely to be priced at Rs. 3,899 will have to face the competition from other devices.

But it can also be a tough challenger to a few others as the above mentioned brands are yet to unveil their offerings.

