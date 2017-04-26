Nokia 3310 listed online at Rs 3,899 in India: Threat to smartphones under Rs 5,000

The Nokia 3310 is all set to be released in the global markets sometime this quarter. When it comes to the Indian market, the Nokia feature phone will be released in May, claims an earlier report.
Lately, we came across a listing on one of the online retailers that shows that the Nokia 3310, which was unveiled at the MWC 2017 in February will be priced at Rs. 3,899.
The listing claims that the smartphone will enter pre-booking on May 5 and will go on sale on May 19. However, there is no official confirmation from Nokia regarding the availability of the Nokia 3310 (2017).
In the current market scenario, when Micromax and Reliance Jio are all set to unveil 4G VoLTE feature phones at competitive price ranges, the Nokia 3310 likely to be priced at Rs. 3,899 will have to face the competition from other devices.
But it can also be a tough challenger to a few others as the above mentioned brands are yet to unveil their offerings.
Micromax Bharat 2
Buy At Price of Rs 3,449
Key Specs
- 4-inch (800 x 480 pixels) WVGA display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor
- 512MB RAM
- 4GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 2MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 0.3MP (VGA) front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1300mAh battery
Lava A73
Buy At Price of Rs 3,969
Key Specs
- 5 Inch WVGA TFT Touchscreen Display
- 1.2GHz Quad Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 3G
- WiFi
- Buetooth 4.1
- FM Radio
- 2200 MAh Battery
Swipe Elite Star 16GB
Buy At Price of Rs 3,333
Key Specs
- 4-inch (800 x 480 pixels) WVGA display
- 1.5GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 1.3MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
Intex Aqua Strong 5.1 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 4,989
Key Specs
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display with Corning Gorill glass 2 protection
- 1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory with up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery
Celkon Millennia Q599 Ufeel
Buy At Price of Rs 3,699
Key Specs
- 5.0 inches IPS LCD 480 x 854 pixels display
- Android,5.1 Lollipop
- Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
- 1GB RAM Spreadtrum SC7731C processor paired with
- 8GB native storage capacity.
- 5MP main snapper at its rear
- 3.2MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Li-Ion 2000 mAh Battery
Itel it1508 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 4,289
Key Specs
- 5.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
- Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
- Quad core, 1.2 GHz CPU
- 8 GB Internal Memory
- Up to 32 GB Expandable memory
- 5 MP Primary Camera
- 2 MP Front Camera
- Li-ion 2400 mAh Battery
iVooMi ME1
Buy At Price of Rs 3,999
Key Specs
- 5.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
- Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Quad core, 1.2 GHz CPU
- 8 GB internal Memory
- Up to 32 GB Expandable memory
- 5 MP Primary Camera
- 5 MP Front Camera
- Li-ion Battery
iVooMi ME1 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 4,999
Key Specs
- 5.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
- Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual core, 1.2 GHz CPU
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB internal Memory
- 13 MP Primary Camera
- 5 MP Front Camera
- Li-ion 3000 mAh battery