Nokia 3310 may be launched at the MWC 2017: Competition alert for feature phones

Nokia is leaving no stone unturned towards it with the numerous launches it has lined up for the MWC 2017 tech show later this month.
While many other manufacturers will also uncover their flagship phones, Nokia could be the center of attraction due to the high anticipation that people have for the brand.
Meanwhile, there are reports that a modern Nokia 3310 feature phone might be launched along with the Android powered smartphones such as Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and more.
Being an iconic phone of the Nokia brand, the Nokia 3310 had carved a niche for itself. Even in the smartphone arena, this feature might have its own fan base who might still want to buy and use it.
Nokia 3310 is said to arrive with better specifications and a long lasting battery life. Also, the device is said to be priced around Rs. 4,000. Apart from these details, nothing much about the upcoming handset is known. Now, we have come up with the potential competition that the Nokia 3310 might give for the feature phones.
Samsung Guru Music 2
Key Specs
- 2 Inch Display
- 208 MHz CPU
- Dual SIM
- microSD, up to 16 GB (dedicated slot)
- Removable Li-Ion 800 mAh battery
Intex Turbo S5
Key Specs
- 2.4 Inch Display
- Dual SIM
- Bluetooth
- Digital Rear Camera
- WAP/GPRS
- FM Radio
- 32GB Expandable Memory
- 1500 MAh Battery
Micromax X715 Dual Sim
Key Specs
- 2.4 in (6 cm) QVGA TFT Display
- Dual SIM (GSM + GSM)
- VGA Camera With Video Recording
- Bluetooth & GPRS Connectivity
- FM Radio & Music Player
- 1500 mAh Li-ion Battery
Lava KKT Ultra+ Union
Key Specs
- 2.4-inch (6.09 centimeters) QVGA display with 240 x 320 pixels resolution
- 0.3MP primary camera
- Expandable memory up to 32GB
- dual SIM (GSM+GSM)
- 1750mAH lithium-ion battery
iBall Leader
Key Specs
- 2.8 inch QVGA display for rendering decent view
- sports a 4 way navigation key with Hindi and English keypad for easy messaging
- extendable SD card option upto 16GB
- phonebook/SMS support at 500 and 100 entries respectively
- 1.3MP enhanced camera with LED flash
- GPRS / WAP, Bluetooth, USB mass storage
- Powered by 1200mAh Li-ion battery
Samsung Guru Plus B110E
Key Specs
- 1.5 inches TFT Screen
- Dual SIM, (Mini-SIM)
- 208 MHz CPU
- 4 MB RAM
- Removable Li-Ion 800 mAh battery