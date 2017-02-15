Nokia 3310 may be launched at the MWC 2017: Competition alert for feature phones

Nokia is leaving no stone unturned towards it with the numerous launches it has lined up for the MWC 2017 tech show later this month.

While many other manufacturers will also uncover their flagship phones, Nokia could be the center of attraction due to the high anticipation that people have for the brand.

Meanwhile, there are reports that a modern Nokia 3310 feature phone might be launched along with the Android powered smartphones such as Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and more.

Being an iconic phone of the Nokia brand, the Nokia 3310 had carved a niche for itself. Even in the smartphone arena, this feature might have its own fan base who might still want to buy and use it.

Nokia 3310 is said to arrive with better specifications and a long lasting battery life. Also, the device is said to be priced around Rs. 4,000. Apart from these details, nothing much about the upcoming handset is known. Now, we have come up with the potential competition that the Nokia 3310 might give for the feature phones.

Samsung Guru Music 2 Buy At price of Rs 1,660

Complete specs of Samsung Guru Music 2

Key Specs 2 Inch Display

208 MHz CPU

Dual SIM

microSD, up to 16 GB (dedicated slot)

Removable Li-Ion 800 mAh battery Intex Turbo S5 Buy At price of Rs 1,542

Complete specs of Intex Turbo S5

Key Specs

2.4 Inch Display

Dual SIM

Bluetooth

Digital Rear Camera

WAP/GPRS

FM Radio

32GB Expandable Memory

1500 MAh Battery Micromax X715 Dual Sim Buy At price of Rs 1,285

Complete specs of Micromax X715 Dual Sim

Key Specs

2.4 in (6 cm) QVGA TFT Display

Dual SIM (GSM + GSM)

VGA Camera With Video Recording

Bluetooth & GPRS Connectivity

FM Radio & Music Player

1500 mAh Li-ion Battery Lava KKT Ultra+ Union Buy At price of Rs 1,259

Complete specs of Lava KKT Ultra+ Union

Key Specs

2.4-inch (6.09 centimeters) QVGA display with 240 x 320 pixels resolution

0.3MP primary camera

Expandable memory up to 32GB

dual SIM (GSM+GSM)

1750mAH lithium-ion battery iBall Leader Buy At price of Rs 2,500

Complete specs of iBall Leader

Key Specs

2.8 inch QVGA display for rendering decent view

sports a 4 way navigation key with Hindi and English keypad for easy messaging

extendable SD card option upto 16GB

phonebook/SMS support at 500 and 100 entries respectively

1.3MP enhanced camera with LED flash

GPRS / WAP, Bluetooth, USB mass storage

Powered by 1200mAh Li-ion battery Samsung Guru Plus B110E Buy At price of Rs 1,374

Complete specs of Samsung Guru Plus B110E

Key Specs

1.5 inches TFT Screen

Dual SIM, (Mini-SIM)

208 MHz CPU

4 MB RAM

Removable Li-Ion 800 mAh battery