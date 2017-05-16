Nokia 3310 (2017): 3 reasons to buy and not to buy this feature phone

After a long wait, the Nokia 3310 (2017) has finally been released in India carrying a price tag of Rs. 3,310. The iconic feature phone is one of the highly anticipated devices across the world.

The Nokia 3310 will be available for sale starting from May 18 in India. Now that the feature phone fro Nokia is back, there are mixed reviews for this device. The reason is that the Nokia 3310 is a feature phone supporting only 2G connectivity. If people want to buy this device, then it could be for the reason that it is from Nokia. The device brings back nostalgia with the numeric keypad and snake game.

With only two more days left for the sale of the Nokia 3310 to debut, we have listed out the reasons to buy and not to buy the handset. Scroll down to check these reasons.

Reasons to buy the Nokia 3310 (2017) First, let's take a look at the reasons to buy the Nokia 3310 (2017). Strong battery life Before the smartphone era, the battery life concern wasn't there among mobile phone users. The Nokia 3310 (2017) puts an end to this modern day issue. The device has a strong battery life rendering up to 31 days of standby time, up to 22 hours of talk time and up to 51 hours of audio playback. Durability The original Nokia 3310 (2017) was known for its rugged build. The new device keeps up to this expectation and is even tougher. It can withstand drops on the floor that the smartphone users can not even dream of. The classic Snake game The Nokia 3310 brings back the classic Snake game with a refresh. It comes with support for the color display and appears on the full screen. Reasons to not buy the Nokia 3310 (2017) After knowing the reasons to buy the Nokia feature phone, here are reasons to not buy the same. No WhatsApp While the Nokia Asha feature phones came with the WhatsApp and Facebook apps preloaded in them, the Nokia 3310 (2017) doesn't have these apps, thereby voiding the support to social networking. With billions of users of these social media apps, it looks like the lack of these apps is a blunder from Nokia's side. Supports only 2G While people are talking about the 5G standard, the Nokia 3310 (2017) supports only 2G networks. With the cheap 4G plans that are available right now in the Indian telecom arena, people are moving from 2G and 3G to 4G networks. Moreover, 2G connectivity is not so stable in the country. Who would want to buy a feature phone with only 2G support at this point in time? No selfie camera Of course, there is a rear camera, but there isn't a selfie camera. Believe it or not, selfies are widely popular and this is the main reason that some may not buy the feature phone.