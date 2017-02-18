Nokia 3310: 5 things we like about the classic phone

The news that HMD will relaunch the iconic Nokia 3310 at the MWC 2017 along with the smartphones is spreading like wildfire. The handset has hit the headlines and the Nokia fans have started looking out for a modern variant of the classic phone.

For now, nothing much about the upcoming Nokia 3310 is known. The few things we know about this phone is it will be priced around Rs. 4,000 and the battery will be long lasting. These points make us believe that the upcoming one will definitely do justice to the name and fame that the feature phone had gained.

Also Read: Will Nokia 3310 make sense in the era of smartphones?

Today, we at GizBot, have listed a few things that we like about the classic Nokia 3310. These reasons make use crave to witness the launch of the upcoming one. Take a look!

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Amazing battery life The feature phones have a long lasting battery life. Undoubtedly, the Nokia 3310 is also well known for the long lasting battery life that it rendered. The device could run for days together without the need to plug in the charger. There are claims that the upcoming version will also have a long battery life. Super durable build This phone was simply known as an indestructible phone. Millions of people have used the Nokia 3310 till date and the device has survived extreme durability tests for years. It won't be an exaggeration to say that this phone is the most durable device ever made as it has survived several drops and falls, both accidental and intentional. The highlights of the Nokia 3310 build are its durability, simplicity, and reliability. Snake II kept us hooked Are there any Nokia 3310 users who have never played the Snake II game? Well, not the right question to ask. Most users of this phone were hooked to the snake games that they were killing time playing this game for hours together. The main reason is that this phone lacks the fancy features found on recent smartphones. Replaceable colored shells The phone came with replaceable colorful rear shells. The device was available in six color options and it was possible for the users to swap any colored rear shell to get a customized look and feel. It was possible to create own ringtones With Nokia 3310, it was possible for users to create and save their own ringtones using the alphanumeric keypad. Users of this phone could save up to five such personalized ringtones on the device.