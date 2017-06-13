Nokia 6 available on July 14th in India: other smartphones with similar specs

Well, HMD Global as promised has finally launched the much-awaited smartphone Nokia 6 in India. The smartphone has been launched at a price of Rs. 14,999 and will be an Amazon exclusive.
However, pre-registrations for this smartphone will debut only on July 14. SO you will have to wait for sometie before you can actuall purchase the device.
In any casse, now that the smartphone has been announced, Nokia has high hopes in terms of sales from smartphone. The Nokia 3310 has already received unexpected demand from the consumers. So HMD might be banking on that and the company has also launched the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 alongside Nokia 6 as well.
But talking about Nokia 6, it is the high-end model among the trio. As such the smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p IPS LCD display. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The default storage can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.
On the imaging front, the Nokia 6 flaunts a 16MP main snapper at its rear with dual-LED flash and PDAF. The front camera sports an 8MP selfie shooter. The aperture of both the cameras are identical at f/2.0. Running on Android 7.0 Nougat, this smartphone comes with dual speakers, NFC, OTG, a fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 3000mAh battery with fast charging support.
Now that you have an idea about the new Nokia 6, here are some of the other smartphones with same specs in the market.
Honor 8 Lite
Buy At Price of Rs 16,300
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Gionee A1
Buy At Price of Rs 17,138
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera,
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery with fast charging
LG Stylus 3
Buy At Price of Rs 16,970
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Stylus Pen
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery
Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Nubia Z17 Mini
Buy At Price of Rs 19,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 / 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) dual rear cameras
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2950mAh battery with fast charging
Lava Z10 3GB RAM
Buy At Price of Rs 9,879
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Full Lamination display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) based Star OS 3.3
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
Micromax Canvas 2 2017
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 400 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery
Smartron Srt.phone
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O
- Dual SIM (micro+micro)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0
Sony Xperia XA1
Buy At Price of Rs 19,199
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD edge-to-edge borderless display with Image Enhance Technology
- 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 23MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP auto focus Sony IMX219
- 4G VoLTE
- 2300mAh battery
Asus Zenfone 3s Max
Buy At Price of Rs 14,479
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD IPS Display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-Core 64-Bit Processor
- 2/3GB RAM
- 16/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- MicroSD Support
- 4G/WiFi
- 4100mAh Battery