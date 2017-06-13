Nokia 6 available on July 14th in India: other smartphones with similar specs

Well, HMD Global as promised has finally launched the much-awaited smartphone Nokia 6 in India. The smartphone has been launched at a price of Rs. 14,999 and will be an Amazon exclusive.

However, pre-registrations for this smartphone will debut only on July 14. SO you will have to wait for sometie before you can actuall purchase the device.

In any casse, now that the smartphone has been announced, Nokia has high hopes in terms of sales from smartphone. The Nokia 3310 has already received unexpected demand from the consumers. So HMD might be banking on that and the company has also launched the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 alongside Nokia 6 as well.

But talking about Nokia 6, it is the high-end model among the trio. As such the smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p IPS LCD display. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The default storage can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

On the imaging front, the Nokia 6 flaunts a 16MP main snapper at its rear with dual-LED flash and PDAF. The front camera sports an 8MP selfie shooter. The aperture of both the cameras are identical at f/2.0. Running on Android 7.0 Nougat, this smartphone comes with dual speakers, NFC, OTG, a fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 3000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Now that you have an idea about the new Nokia 6, here are some of the other smartphones with same specs in the market.

Honor 8 Lite Buy At Price of Rs 16,300

Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Gionee A1 Buy At Price of Rs 17,138

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera,

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4010mAh battery with fast charging LG Stylus 3 Buy At Price of Rs 16,970

Key Features

5.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Stylus Pen

4G LTE

3200mAh removable battery Motorola Moto G5 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 14,999

Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 16GB storage

4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Water repellent nano-coating

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Nubia Z17 Mini Buy At Price of Rs 19,999

Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 / 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP (monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) dual rear cameras

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2950mAh battery with fast charging Lava Z10 3GB RAM Buy At Price of Rs 9,879

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Full Lamination display

1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) based Star OS 3.3

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2650mAh battery Micromax Canvas 2 2017 Buy At Price of Rs 11,999

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 400 nits brightness

1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery Smartron Srt.phone Buy At Price of Rs 12,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O

Dual SIM (micro+micro)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 Sony Xperia XA1 Buy At Price of Rs 19,199

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD edge-to-edge borderless display with Image Enhance Technology

2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

23MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP auto focus Sony IMX219

4G VoLTE

2300mAh battery Asus Zenfone 3s Max Buy At Price of Rs 14,479

Key Features

5 Inch HD IPS Display

1.3 GHz Octa-Core 64-Bit Processor

2/3GB RAM

16/32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

MicroSD Support

4G/WiFi

4100mAh Battery