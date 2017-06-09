Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 to be available soon in India: Know their competitions

HMD is all set to release the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 smartphones in India on June 13. The company is expected to price these smartphones competitively in the market.

The Nokia 6 is the high-end offering among the three and the Nokia 3 is the entry-level one. The company has assured that it will roll out the Android O as well as Android P updates to these smartphones and that they will offer support for two years from the launch of these devices.

With such a commitment put forward for these Nokia Android smartphones, these devices will definitely create an intense competition in the country.

Having said that, we have listed a slew of smartphones that might face the competition due to the Nokia smartphones over here. Do check out.

