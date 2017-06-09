Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 to be available soon in India: Know their competitions

By:

HMD is all set to release the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 smartphones in India on June 13. The company is expected to price these smartphones competitively in the market.

Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 to be available soon in India

The Nokia 6 is the high-end offering among the three and the Nokia 3 is the entry-level one. The company has assured that it will roll out the Android O as well as Android P updates to these smartphones and that they will offer support for two years from the launch of these devices.

With such a commitment put forward for these Nokia Android smartphones, these devices will definitely create an intense competition in the country.

Having said that, we have listed a slew of smartphones that might face the competition due to the Nokia smartphones over here. Do check out.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Vs Nokia 6

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Vs Nokia 6

Buy At Price of Rs 14,590
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
  • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
  • 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture
  • 4G LTE
  • 3300mAh battery

Motorola Moto G5 Plus Vs Nokia 6

Motorola Moto G5 Plus Vs Nokia 6

Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Specs

  • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 12MP rear camera
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

Gionee A1 Vs Nokia 6

Gionee A1 Vs Nokia 6

Buy At Price of Rs 17,290
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
  • 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB Internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4010mAh battery with fast charging

Vivo V5s Vs Nokia 6

Vivo V5s Vs Nokia 6

Buy At Price of Rs 17,299
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 with processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
  • Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 20MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery

Oppo F1s 64GB Vs Nokia 6

Oppo F1s 64GB Vs Nokia 6

Buy At Price of Rs 16,894
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
  • 1.5 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with ColorOS 3.0
  • Dual (nano) SIM
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G
  • 3075mAh battery

Lenovo P2 Vs Nokia 6

Lenovo P2 Vs Nokia 6

Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display, 100% NTSC color gamut
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 3GB / 4GB RAM
  • 32GB internal memory
  • expandable memory with microSD
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 5100mAh built-in battery with fast charging

Honor 8 Lite Vs Nokia 6

Honor 8 Lite Vs Nokia 6

Buy At Price of Rs 16,499
Key Specs

  • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
  • Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
  • 12MP rear camera
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Vs Nokia 5

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Vs Nokia 5

Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery

Lenovo K6 Note Vs Nokia 5

Lenovo K6 Note Vs Nokia 5

Buy At Price of Rs 13,798
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
  • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 3GB /4GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
  • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh built-in battery

Oppo A57 Vs Nokia 5

Oppo A57 Vs Nokia 5

Buy At Price of Rs 14,990
Key Specs

  • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
  • 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2900mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy On8 VS Nokia 5

Samsung Galaxy On8 VS Nokia 5

Buy At Price of Rs 12,740
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
  • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G LTE
  • 3300mAh battery

Motorola Moto G5 Vs Nokia 5

Motorola Moto G5 Vs Nokia 5

Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
  • 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 2GB /3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2800mAh battery with 10W rapid charging

Honor 6X Vs Nokia 5

Honor 6X Vs Nokia 5

Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
  • Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
  • 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
  • 12MP rear camera with LED Flash and 2MP secondary camera
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery

Yu Yureka Black Vs Nokia 3

Yu Yureka Black Vs Nokia 3

Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB storage
  • expandable memory with microSD
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh built-in battery

Asus ZenFone Live (ZB501KL) Vs Nokia 3

Asus ZenFone Live (ZB501KL) Vs Nokia 3

Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 75% screen-to-body ratio
  • 1.4 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor with Adreno 305 GPU
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GBGB internal memory
  • micro SD card up to 128GB
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2650mAh battery

Panasonic Eluga Ray X Vs Nokia 3

Panasonic Eluga Ray X Vs Nokia 3

Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • expandable memory with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera with LED Flash
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh built-in battery

Lava Z10 vs Nokia 3

Lava Z10 vs Nokia 3

Buy At Price of Rs 9,990
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Full Lamination display
  • 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 2GB / 3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) based Star OS 3.3
  • Dual SIM
  • 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2650mAh battery

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!



Other articles published on Jun 10, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers