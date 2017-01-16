Nokia 6 and other Android smartphones that will rock 2017

Smartphones, slowly have become an integral part of our life. Every single day, there is a smartphone releasing to the market all over the world. However, not all of them will stand out. Some of them will impress, and many of them will not script to the record books.

The year 2017 won't be an exception, though. It's been just 15 days in the new year, and we have seen some good number of smartphones from the major brands such as Huawei, LG, HTC, etc. And, this year will also be marked as the return of Finnish company, Nokia with its Nokia 6.

SEE ALSO: Best smartphones with 6-inch display under Rs. 15,000

There are more smartphones coming your way and here are some of the Android phones, which we believe will rock in 2017.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Nokia 6 Complete specs of Nokia 6

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, 1.0um sensor, f/2.0 aperture

8MP front-facing camera, 1.12um sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 84˚ wide-angle lens

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n

3000mAh built-in battery Read More.. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Complete Specs of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio

2.1GHz Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 processor with Mali-T880MP4 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to MIUI 8

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Read More.. BlackBerry Mercury Rumored Specs of BlackBerry Mercury

Key Specs 4.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display

Physical QWERTY keyboard

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory with microSD

18MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n (2.4 & 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS

3400mAh battery Read More.. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) Complete specs of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

1.87GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front camera

Fingerprint Scanner, Water resistant body

4G VoLTE

3,600mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Read More.. Asus Zenfone AR Complete Specs of Asus Zenfone AR

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD Super AMOLED display, NTSC over 100%, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4 RAM,32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 3.0

Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

23MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Read More..