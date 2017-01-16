Nokia 6 and other Android smartphones that will rock 2017

Smartphones, slowly have become an integral part of our life. Every single day, there is a smartphone releasing to the market all over the world. However, not all of them will stand out. Some of them will impress, and many of them will not script to the record books.
The year 2017 won't be an exception, though. It's been just 15 days in the new year, and we have seen some good number of smartphones from the major brands such as Huawei, LG, HTC, etc. And, this year will also be marked as the return of Finnish company, Nokia with its Nokia 6.
There are more smartphones coming your way and here are some of the Android phones, which we believe will rock in 2017.
Nokia 6
Complete specs of Nokia 6
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, 1.0um sensor, f/2.0 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, 1.12um sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 84˚ wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Complete Specs of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2.1GHz Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 processor with Mali-T880MP4 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to MIUI 8
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
BlackBerry Mercury
Rumored Specs of BlackBerry Mercury
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display
- Physical QWERTY keyboard
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory with microSD
- 18MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n (2.4 & 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS
- 3400mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)
Complete specs of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.87GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front camera
- Fingerprint Scanner, Water resistant body
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,600mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Asus Zenfone AR
Complete Specs of Asus Zenfone AR
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD Super AMOLED display, NTSC over 100%, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4 RAM,32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 23MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0