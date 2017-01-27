Nokia 6: It's not just the brand name that makes the Nokia phone promising

Ever since Nokia was acquired by Microsoft in 2014, the company stopped launching smartphones under its brand name as per the deal. Once the deal came to an end in the fourth quarter of last year, HMD Global acquired Nokia and bought the license to launch smartphones under the Nokia brand for the next ten years.
Nokia 6 is the first smartphone that came out from the stable of HMD Global along with Nokia. While HMD Global was expected to launch Nokia branded Android smartphones at the MWC 2017, the company unveiled the Nokia 6 earlier this month and is also believed to launch more smartphones next month at the MWC 2017.
The Nokia 6 is an Android smartphone and like the others in the market, this one also comes with standard specifications such as a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display that is strengthened by the 2.5D Gorilla Glass. Also, the smartphone features an all metal build that gives additional strength to the device. HMD Global seems to be aimed at resurrecting Nokia's image in making highly durable smartphones. Under its hood, the Nokia 6 operates a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of default memory capacity that can be expanded up to 128GB using a micro SD card. In terms of imaging, the Nokia 6 is fitted with a 16MP main snapper at its rear and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. The smartphone boots Android 7.0 Nougat and comes with connectivity features such as 4G, Bluetooth, USB OTG, dual SIM support, and Wi-Fi. The device is fueled by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery that pumps enough juice to the smartphone. Also Read: Confirmed: No white color Nokia 6 coming up Specs wise, there seems to be nothing too impressive about the Nokia 6 and it seems to be like any other Android smartphone in the market with its standard specifications. However, the Nokia 6 is selling like hot cakes in China, the only market it is available in right now. Notably, the smartphone has been sold out in less than a minute in both the flash sales. If you are wondering what makes the Nokia 6 a promising one among the buyers, we have listed a few reasons for its success below. Take a look! Also Read: Nokia 6 stocks empty in less than a minute during the second flash sale Recently, Nokia teased the military grade build of the Nokia 6 by releasing a video showing the ability of the phone to withstand even extreme conditions. The device is claimed to be capable of withstanding extreme temperature such as high humidity and snowfall as well. In the video, a crazy tester has tested the ruggedness of the Nokia 6 by smashing a walnut using the front and back of the phone. The phone manages to smash the walnut successfully without any damage to the screen as well as the back casing. Forget damage, there is not even a scratch on the Nokia 6. Also Read: Nokia 6 receives 1.4 million registrations ahead of the second flash sale You might think that the high durability of the Nokia 6 with its all metal and military grade build of the Nokia 6 might come at a premium price. But, Nokia and HMD Global have priced the smartphone rightly at $245 (approx. Rs. 16,000). The extreme durability of the Nokia 6 comes at an affordable price tag that makes it a great buy in the mid-range smartphone segment.
