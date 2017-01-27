Nokia 6: It's not just the brand name that makes the Nokia phone promising

Ever since Nokia was acquired by Microsoft in 2014, the company stopped launching smartphones under its brand name as per the deal. Once the deal came to an end in the fourth quarter of last year, HMD Global acquired Nokia and bought the license to launch smartphones under the Nokia brand for the next ten years.

Nokia 6 is the first smartphone that came out from the stable of HMD Global along with Nokia. While HMD Global was expected to launch Nokia branded Android smartphones at the MWC 2017, the company unveiled the Nokia 6 earlier this month and is also believed to launch more smartphones next month at the MWC 2017.