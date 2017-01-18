Nokia 6 Registrations Cross 1 Million Ahead of January 19 Flash Sale: Top Alternative Android phones

2017 started off on a promissory note for the smartphone market as we have Nokia making a comeback to the market under HMD Global with its Android-powered Nokia 6 smartphone. However, the smartphone' specs disappointed many as it features entry-level hardware and comes with a steep price tag of 1699 Yuan (approx. Rs. 16,800).
SEE ALSO: Nokia 6 and other Android smartphones that will rock 2017
The Nokia 6 is powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM, but it won't be coming to India anytime soon. Having said that, HMD Global revealed that they have received over 1 million registrations for the first flash sale tomorrow.
Here are the alternatives for the Nokia 6, which you can buy right now.
Lenovo K6 Note
Buy At Price of Rs 15,999
Complete Specs of Lenovo K6 Note
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB /4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Asus Zenfone 3 Max
Buy At Price of Rs 16,990
Complete Specs of Asus Zenfone 3 Max
Key Features
- 5.5 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels
- Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Octa Core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53
- 32 GB Storage
- 3 GB RAM
- 16.0 MegaPixels Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4100 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 3s/ 3s Prime
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Complete Specs of Xiaomi Redmi 3s Prime
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC5.0) internal storage
- 3GB LPDDR3 (eMMC5.1) RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery / 4100mAh (typical)
Motorola Moto M
Buy At Price of Rs 15,999
Complete Specs of Motorola Moto M
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GBRAM/32GB internal memory
- 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 ac
- 3050mAh battery with Turbo charging
Lenovo P2
Buy At Price of Rs 16,999
Complete Specs of Lenovo P2
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 5100mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Buy At Price of Rs 16,900
Complete Specs of Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery