Nokia 6 Registrations Cross 1 Million Ahead of January 19 Flash Sale: Top Alternative Android phones

2017 started off on a promissory note for the smartphone market as we have Nokia making a comeback to the market under HMD Global with its Android-powered Nokia 6 smartphone. However, the smartphone' specs disappointed many as it features entry-level hardware and comes with a steep price tag of 1699 Yuan (approx. Rs. 16,800).

SEE ALSO: Nokia 6 and other Android smartphones that will rock 2017

The Nokia 6 is powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM, but it won't be coming to India anytime soon. Having said that, HMD Global revealed that they have received over 1 million registrations for the first flash sale tomorrow.

Here are the alternatives for the Nokia 6, which you can buy right now.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!