Nokia 6 Vs mid-range smartphones with 8-core CPU

The Nokia 6 smartphone is selling like hot cakes in China. The device is exclusive to the JD.com and went on sale twice. During both the sales, the Nokia 6 went out of stock instantly.
As HMD Global hasn't been able to meet the demand that Nokia 6 has created in China, it is unlikely that we can expect this phone to be launched in India anytime soon. Nokia fans in India might be disappointed by this fact, but there are a few impressive smartphones that they can actually grab in the meantime.
Today, we at GizBot, have listed a few mid-range octa-core smartphones that can be considered instead of waiting for the Nokia 6. Take a look at these phones from below.
Vivo V5
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 2.6 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Lenovo K6 Note
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB /4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Motorola Moto G4 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Water repellent nano-coating
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Asus Zenfone 3s Max
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4100mAh (non-removable) battery