Nokia 6 Vs mid-range smartphones with 8-core CPU

The Nokia 6 smartphone is selling like hot cakes in China. The device is exclusive to the JD.com and went on sale twice. During both the sales, the Nokia 6 went out of stock instantly.

As HMD Global hasn't been able to meet the demand that Nokia 6 has created in China, it is unlikely that we can expect this phone to be launched in India anytime soon. Nokia fans in India might be disappointed by this fact, but there are a few impressive smartphones that they can actually grab in the meantime.

Today, we at GizBot, have listed a few mid-range octa-core smartphones that can be considered instead of waiting for the Nokia 6. Take a look at these phones from below.

Vivo V5

Complete Specs of Vivo V5

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 2.6 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF

20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3000mAh battery

Complete Specs of Lenovo K6 Note

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB /4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery

Complete Specs of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery

Complete Specs of Moto G4 Plus

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Water repellent nano-coating

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging

Complete Specs of Asus Zenfone 3s Max

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass display

1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

4100mAh (non-removable) battery Read More..