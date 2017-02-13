Nokia 6 vs Redmi Note 4, Lenovo K6 Power, Moto M and Honor 6X

At the time when Nokia's Android smartphones are highly anticipated, HMD Global released the Nokia 6 smartphone as a Chinese affair. The smartphone went on sale twice during which its stocks were empty instantly.
Later this month, at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona, the Nokia branded smartphones will be launched. Along with those phones, we can also expect the global variant of the Nokia 6 to be announced.
The Nokia 6 carries a competitive mid-range price tag and features attractive specifications, making it one of the most sought after smartphones in the Chinese market. It has gone to the extent of giving a tough competition to the existing Chinese smartphones from Xiaomi, Lenovo, etc.
Today, we have come up with a few popular Chinese smartphones that might be facing a tough challenge from the best-selling Nokia 6. Take a look.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Lenovo K6 power
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 4-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, Sony IMX258 sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX219 sensor
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
ZTE Blade A2 Plus
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo V5
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750, processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 2.6 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash
- 4G LTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
- 3000mAh battery
Honor 6X
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging
Motorola Moto M
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GBRAM/32GB internal memory
- 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery with Turbo charging