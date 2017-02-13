Nokia 6 vs Redmi Note 4, Lenovo K6 Power, Moto M and Honor 6X

At the time when Nokia's Android smartphones are highly anticipated, HMD Global released the Nokia 6 smartphone as a Chinese affair. The smartphone went on sale twice during which its stocks were empty instantly.

Later this month, at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona, the Nokia branded smartphones will be launched. Along with those phones, we can also expect the global variant of the Nokia 6 to be announced.

The Nokia 6 carries a competitive mid-range price tag and features attractive specifications, making it one of the most sought after smartphones in the Chinese market. It has gone to the extent of giving a tough competition to the existing Chinese smartphones from Xiaomi, Lenovo, etc.

Today, we have come up with a few popular Chinese smartphones that might be facing a tough challenge from the best-selling Nokia 6. Take a look.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Complete Specs of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery

Complete Specs of Lenovo K6 Power

Key Specs

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 4-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, Sony IMX258 sensor

8MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX219 sensor

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery

Complete Specs of ZTE Blade A2 Plus

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging

Complete Specs of Vivo V5

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750, processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 2.6 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF

20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash

4G LTE

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n

3000mAh battery

Complete Specs of Honor 6X

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2

3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging

Complete Specs of Moto M

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU

3GBRAM/32GB internal memory

4GB RAM/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery with Turbo charging