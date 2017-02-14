Nokia 6 yet to launch in India: But you can buy it from these sites right now

Nokia 6, the smartphone which bought the old Nokia to market under the leadership of HMD Global has been in the news for a while. HMD was criticized a lot for limiting the smartphone only to the Chinese market.

However, the phone was made available in other countries such as Indonesia, etc. unofficially along with a whopping price tag. And today, Ebay India officially listed the Nokia 6 with a price of something around Rs. 33,000.

Now, that's incredible to hear. However, there are many fans out there from India who wants to get their hands on a Nokia 6. Here are all the ways to get a Nokia 6, if you're from India.

