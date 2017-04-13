Nokia 9 envisioned with bezel-less design and dual-lens camera in these concept renders

Earlier today, we got to know that HMD Global is in plans to unveil a new set of Nokia branded feature phones and smartphones in the second quarter of this year. Now we have a chance to take a look at the sumptuous Nokia 9 flagship smartphone.

A few days back, we came across speculations pointing out that the Nokia 9 is a high-end and premium flagship smartphone. We say so as the smartphone is alleged to be priced at Rs. 44,999, which is a price tag that is on par with most of the other high-end Android biggies. Besides this, the Nokia 9 is also pegged for a third quarter launch. Furthermore, there are speculations pointing out the possible features of this flagship smartphone.

Previously, we have seen a few sets of concept renders of the Nokia 9. Another set of gorgeous concepts of this flagship smartphone has hit the web, thanks to the designer. If you are interested in the Nokia 9, then you need to scroll down to see these concepts.

Attractive bezel-less design Many features and aspects are becoming a mandate on smartphones these days. One such design element is the presence of bezel-less screen. The latest Nokia 9 concept shows that the smartphone might have a bezel-less design. Slim design Apart from the bezel-less design, the Nokia 9 has been imagined to have a slim profile measuring 6.2mm. With this dimension, the smartphone from HMD can be compared with that of an iPhone 7 and not the iPhone 7s. Also, the screen is said to be a 5.5-inch panel with an aspect ratio of 2:1 and not the usual 16:9 ratio. Dual-lens camera setup The talk about the use of a dual-lens camera setup on the Nokia 9 is not new. We have seen the same in the leaks and concepts. The smartphone is believed to make use of the Carl Zeiss optics for the dual-lens camera at its rear. Also Read: Nokia 9 vs OnePlus 5: The clash between upcoming flagship smartphones Speakers at the front Going by the concept renders, one of them by the designer shows that the Nokia 9 might arrive with a has two front speakers. Snapdragon 835 is expected Earlier this year, Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 835 octa-core SoC. The same has been used by Samsung in its recent flagship smartphone duo - Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. The existing rumors claim that we can expect the Snapdragon 835 to be used in the Nokia 9.

