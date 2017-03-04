These Nokia 9 concept images can make you dribble

Back in February, we had reported that HMD Global won't be announcing the flagship smartphones - Nokia 8 and Nokia P1 at the MWC 2017. At the launch event on Sunday, we witnessed the announcement of the non-flagship devices including Nokia 3, 5, 6 and Nokia 3310, adding credibility to this speculation.

With the flagship models being left behind, the Nokia fans are still eagerly anticipating the launch of these high-end models. Keeping this in mind, the renowned YouTube channel Concept Creator has uploaded a couple of videos of the Nokia 9 concept showing the irresistible features of the device in question.

Also Read: Nokia 3310 luxury edition launched; Guess the price!

While it isn't certain if the Nokia 9 smartphone will become a reality, you can still take a look at these concepts those will make you dribble.

{photo-feature}



Source