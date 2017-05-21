Nokia 9 confirmed: Images and specs leaked

Recent rumors have been suggesting that Nokia will be releasing a high-end variant of its smartphone. Basically, the new Nokia device is said to be the Nokia 9.

While there is no firm statement from the Nokia about these devices or when they will be launched, it seems a prototype version of Nokia 9 has just been obtained by frandroid.com. The publication further reveals some details about the device.

Well, they prototype version of Nokia seems to be protected by a case which kind of limits what the new device actually looks like. The design of the smartphone is hard to make out. However, the cutting in the shell does reveal some aspects of the smartphone.

According to the publication, the smartphone is seemingly made out of aluminum build.

Further, the openings have revealed that the smartphone will have Type-C ports alongside speakers and microphone and there will be a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. There seems to be a physical home button which will likely have a fingerprint scanner embedded into it and there are backlight capacitive keys as well

Additionally, we can make out some other details of the smartphone from the image provided by the publication.

Display According to the details displayed on the smartphone, Nokia 9 seems to come with 5.27-inch QHD affair display with 1440x2560 resolutions and screen density of 557 dpi. The publication reports that the device comes with good viewing angles, contrast, and brightness. The prototype is also coming with an Always on display. Processors, RAM and Storage Nokia 9 will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset which will be coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The smartphone is also expected to have another variant that is a 6GB RAM variant. Software and Camera Well, Nokia 9 will be getting Android 7.1.1 as the prototype is running the same software. The OS, however, seem to have a Pixel-like interface. As for the cameras, the model is featuring dual camera setup on the back which again is reportedly a 2x13MP setup. The publication reports that the cameras offer a monochrome view, a color view or a snapshot using both sensors. Moreover, the cameras are vertically setup while it seems to feature laser autofocus mechanism and there is a dual LED flash below the lenses as well. Quick Charge Technology The report also says that the smartphone will likely be shipped with a pair of high-quality in-ear headphones with full cable control (play/pause and two volume buttons) and a charger capable of delivering 5V to 2.5A, 9V to 2A or 12V at 1.5A. Well from the ratings it looks like it will have a Quick Charge 3.0 charger. Well, that is pretty much we have or we know right now about the device. However, Nokia is yet to introduce a flagship this year and this phone might be unveiled very soon by the company.