Nokia 9 to be launched in Q3 with SD835, dual camera, IP68 and more

Lately, we have been hearing a lot of things about about Nokia smartphones. We say as we are not only coming across details regarding the already official devices but also the upcoming ones such as Nokia 8 and Nokia 9.

The Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and the Nokia 3310 those were announced earlier this year are slated to be released sometime in May in India. In the meantime, there is speculation that the upcoming flagship from HMD Global, allegedly the Nokia 9, could be unveiled sometime in the third quarter of this year. There is also a rumor that the Nokia 9 could be priced at Rs. 44,999 in the country.

Previously, we have seen a few concept renders of the alleged Nokia 9 and now there is another set from the YouTube channel Concept Creator for the Nokia fans out there. Do scroll down and get stunned by the elegance of these concept renders. You will also get to know what you can actually expect from this smartphone with these images.

Impressive glass design The recent set of images show that the Nokia 9 will have an impressive glass body design. The smartphone looks on par with the other premium smartphones in the market. Snapdragon 835 Soc In the earlier leaks, we have come to know that the Nokia 9 might use of the latest octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. This is being used by most of the flagship phones of this year. Carl Zeiss dual camera lens The recent concept also shows the presence of a dual-lens rear camera setup on the phone. It is believed to arrive with the Carl Zeiss optics this time, but we are yet to see the same on the Nokia 9. Dedicated camera button The image above shows that there is a possibility that the Nokia 9 might feature a dedicated camera button on its side. Also Read: Nokia 9 vs OnePlus 5: The clash between upcoming flagship smartphones Android Nougat The Nokia 9 is claimed to run on Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box. The other features expected to be on board include a fingerprint sensor and a 3800mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4. Dust and water resistant build The Nokia 9 is speculated to feature the IP68 rating for dust and water resistant. This could be true as many other flagship smartphones are coming with such a build. QHD display Like the other high-end smartphones, the Nokia 9 is believed to bestow a 5.5-inch QHD 1440p display.

