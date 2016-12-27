Nokia E1 and Nokia D1 Sketched Images Leak Online, Might Sport Touch-Sensitive Home Buttons

Nokia is making a comeback and the company is all set to stir the smartphone space in 2017. The rumor regarding the upcoming Nokia Android smartphones have already been making rounds in the webosphere and presumably the launch of these two new smartphones are immenent next year, in February at MWC 2017. We are talking about none other than Nokia E1 and Nokia D1 smartphones.

A recent report by a Chinese tech website reveals the sketched images of Nokia E1 and Nokia D1 and there seems to be not much of a difference as far as the display is concerned. However, the leaked pictures show the Nokia D1 as a bit curvy one, if compared to E1.

Nokia E1

Comparing the two sketches, Nokia D1 might come with a home button, whereby Nokia E1 is expected to sport touch-sensitive keys at the front. The two smartphones seem to sport LED flashlight at different positions. With these rumored specifications, it is expected that Nokia E1 will be a much expensive device than Nokia D1.

Nokia D1

Going through all the minute details of the two leaked sketched images of the upcoming Nokia phones, the handsets might differ in weight and size as Nokia E1 might come with a bigger display. Along with these, the power and volume button for both the Nokia smartphones will be positioned at the right side of the handset.

These leaks indicate that 2017 is going to be a big year for Nokia as the company is focused on bringing a wide range of high-end, as well as, affordable smartphones to the Indian market. This new objective of foraying into a smartphone market after a heavy loss of reputation in a past will definately help the Finnish giant to once again restore their brand-reputation among the age-old Nokia fans.

