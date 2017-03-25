Nokia, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Moto G, and more: Most searched smartphones

Well, in the smartphone world while there are lots of brands and manufactures all around the globe, it is pretty impressive how many phones are unveiled every now and then.

Moreover, we witness smartphones launching almost every week. Considering this, there are many smartphones coming to the market but not all of them are sought after. And only a few manage to create a stir in the market and create headlines. Further, only these few are able to capture people's mindshare in the country.

Besides, brands like Nokia, Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple amongst others have been popular but do they fal in the most searched category!

SEE ALSO: Best-selling phones in 2016: iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Oppo A53 and more top the list

To find out, you can scroll down and check. We have compiled a comprehensive list of the most searched smartphones in India. These are the models that have created a huge interest among the Indian consumers.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!