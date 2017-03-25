Nokia, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Moto G, and more: Most searched smartphones

Well, in the smartphone world while there are lots of brands and manufactures all around the globe, it is pretty impressive how many phones are unveiled every now and then.
Moreover, we witness smartphones launching almost every week. Considering this, there are many smartphones coming to the market but not all of them are sought after. And only a few manage to create a stir in the market and create headlines. Further, only these few are able to capture people's mindshare in the country.
Besides, brands like Nokia, Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple amongst others have been popular but do they fal in the most searched category!
To find out, you can scroll down and check. We have compiled a comprehensive list of the most searched smartphones in India. These are the models that have created a huge interest among the Indian consumers.
Nokia P1
- 5.3-inch (1920 × 1080 pixels) Full HD Sharp IGZO 120Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB , 128GB / 256GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 22.6MP rear camera
- Front-facing camera
- IP55 / IP57 ratings for dust and water resistance
- Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3500mAh battery with Quick Charge 4
OPPO F3 Plus
Buy At price of Rs 30,990
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge
Xiaomi Redmi 4a
Buy At Price of Rs 8,249
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical)
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Buy At Price of Rs 15,900
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
iPhone 7
Buy At Price of Rs 49,999
Key Features
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP Main camera
- 7MP front camera
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- 1960mAh built-in battery
Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Samsung Galaxy S8
- 5.8-inch Quad HD+ (2560×1440 pixels) curved Super AMOLED pressure sensitive display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Iris scanner, Barometer
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)
Buy At Price of Rs 28,990
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.87GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 processor with Mali-T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable upto 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front camera
- Fingerprint Scanner, Water resistant body
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S7 edge
Buy At Price of Rs 43,299
Key Features
- 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 534 PPI Super AMOLED always-on curved edge display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G LTE
- 3600mAh battery
OnePlus 3T
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX298 sensor
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
Oppo F1s
Buy At Price of Rs 15,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.5 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with ColorOS 3.0
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G
- 3075mAh battery
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Buy At price of Rs 61,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 401ppi display, 1300:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.8) cameras
- 7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording,Retina Flash
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- 2,900 mAh battery